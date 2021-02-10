Creativity

How This Painter Captivated an Online Audience

Artist Muna Khalid Al-Bader explains why social media and e-commerce helped her add to an already invested following. 
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How This Painter Captivated an Online Audience
Image credit: jaki good photography | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Get a glimpse of how to use Facebook’s marketing resources to your business’s advantage.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Business Development Manager
home
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Last year's pandemic restrictions forced artists to retreat, leaving galleries and exhibitions shuttered.

Their future success was dependent on going digital. I recently spoke with renowned painter, Muna Khalid Al-Bader, who has built a considerable following with her unique approach. 

"Painting is a business," says the Qatar-based activist. "My customers were still looking for artwork and I knew I had to find a better way to provide it to them."

Because of the personal nature of creative work, it can be difficult to break out virtually. Social media, e-commerce and individuality can attract those in a digital space looking to invest in all you have to offer. By fulfilling that need through the following principles, Al-Bader's journey started on the easel and ended in online success. 
 

Related: Entrepreneurship and Eudaimonia: The Pursuit Of Lasting Happiness

1. Social media 

"By building an audience online, I was able to cut out the middleman and go straight to the customer," claims Al-Bader. "Hashtags became my biggest generator for traffic and I can directly link them to an increase in my online sales."

Muna sets her work up for sale on Artsy, a platform directly linked to fine art, and garnered immense attention by optimizing hashtags like #artsy, #fineart and #artoftheday. By utilizing the hashtags created explicitly for artsy, she reached people looking to buy art on the platform.  

Conversely in a recent survey commissioned by Melio and conducted by OnePoll, of 1000 small business owners adapting to the pandemic 31% of respondents said embracing new technology, (like our profiled artist did) has helped their companies during COVID-19.

2. E-commerce 

No matter what you sell, someone is looking for it online.

"I had to recognize the fact that my customers are not only in the galleries," recalls Al-Bader. "Like everyone else, they are online shopping from the comfort of their own homes."

In 2019 an estimated 1.92 billion people made purchases online and sales are expected to hit $4.1 trillion in 2020. Success is all about finding the right platform for your service.

Al-Bader explains further: "By going digital, I was able to bring the gallery experience into my customers' homes." 

Related: How To Take Better Risks For Entrepreneurial Success

3. Stand out from your competition 

Whether it is online or in-person, Muna believes standing out is vital to any business strategy.

"Your audience is looking for authenticity," adds the artist. "Don't be afraid to be yourself and show them what you are passionate about."

Muna's fearless attitude has landed her relationships with UNESCO and the admirable position as a Qatari ambassador for the arts. 

With the above steps in mind, creators can monetize their following and create a strong business foundation taking them into the new year and beyond. 

Related: Five Trends Signaling A New Era In Communication

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Creativity

Creativity vs. Hard Work: Which Matters More for Startup Success?

Creativity

Time to Reinvent: 5 Tips for Boosting Creativity and Innovation

Creativity

This Intuitive Marketing App Helps You Grow Your Business With Doodles