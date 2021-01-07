Zhong Shanshan: Businesses That Helped Him Topple Mukesh Ambani As Asia's Richest

January 7, 2021 4 min read

Zhong Shanshan, chairman of China's bottled water company Nongfu Spring, has become the sixth richest man in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Being the richest sixth person in the world without a presence in any of the sunrise sectors—IT, electric cars, or organized sales—in the 21st century may seem like an overstatement, and that too by a first-century businessman who started his career as a construction worker, and then entered journalism, and also did mushroom farming, before becoming an entrepreneur.

In the first two trading days of 2021, Nongfu shares rose by 18 per cent, up more than 200 per cent since September last year.

In terms of the richest, first is Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos ($188 billion), followed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk ($176 billion), Microsoft founder Bill Gates ($131 billion), and LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault ($113 billion), and Facebook's Zuckerberg's Mark ($103 billion). Zhong is sixth with $91.7 billion.

In 2020, his pharmaceutical company, Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co, went public, with its shares rising by more than 2,500 per cent since April last year.

The Lone Wolf

This is only the second time that a Chinese man has been in the top ten of Bloomberg's economy after local wealthy Wang Jianlin was ranked eighth in 2015.

Born in the city of Hangzhou in China, he quit elementary school during the cultural revolution in China. He is known as a lone wolf as he distanced himself from politics and was interested in business, very different from other Chinese businessmen.

Water created a vaccine and helped his four relatives become millionaires. His younger sister and three of his wife's siblings—all of whom have a 1.3 per cent shareholding in Nongfu—are worth $1.3 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Jack Ma, who turned Alibaba into China's largest commerce company, saw his fortunes decline in 2020, as Chinese authorities decided to put his empire under scrutiny.

In November last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping himself decided to pull the plug on Jack Ma's company's first $37 billion public offerings, according to media reports.

Authorities encountered serious problems with the Ant IPO, which led to its suspension. Jack Ma's worth has dropped by $10 billion since October and is now ranked 25th on Bloomberg's billionaire list.

Zhong, 66, is known to be neutral politically and his company is not affiliated with other rich families such as the wealthy Chinese, which is why he has earned the name of "Lone Wolf", locally.

Meanwhile, Nongfu's stock hit a high this week after analysts at Citigroup Inc. said the company has strengthened its dominance in the market and enjoys adequate cash flow. Another Zhong company, Wantai, is among those making the COVID-19 vaccine.

The irony is that even though we live in a very technologically advanced world, only four countries have their richest people in the industry, seven if you include telecom. Or that number should drop by itself if you take out Jeff Bezos as his business is listed as technology whereas sales will be a fair division of Amazon.

