The Year That Was: 20 Lessons From '20

January 9, 2021 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If there’s one thing all of us can probably agree on, it’s that 2020 has been a tumultuous time for pretty much everyone in some way or the other.

The losses that we have witnessed over the course of the year have been truly overwhelming, and as such, no one can be faulted for wishing 2020 had never happened.

But even as one may be inclined to dismiss this year as though it doesn’t need to exist in our collective history, a little introspection will reveal that all of us have almost certainly learnt some valuable lessons through the course of 2020- things that we probably wouldn’t have grasped had our world not been turned upside down over the last 12 months.

I’ve personally felt this to be true, and that thought has only been reinforced when I talked to 20 people from the MENA business ecosystem to hear about their biggest trials and triumphs of the last year.

In what can be seen as perhaps an ode to 2020, these individuals- ranging from people who’ve seen their businesses come to a standstill in this period, to those who kicked off their entrepreneurial journeys in the middle of the chaos- share what they thought about the year, how they got through it, and what lessons they are taking with them into 2021.

As you read these accounts, I hope that you will take the time to reflect on the year that was as well, and use those thoughts to fuel your hopes and dreams in 2021, and beyond.

Click on the links below to access stories of each of the 20 individuals in this feature:

Related: We Made It: Thoughts On Completing A Year (And Gearing Up For Another One)