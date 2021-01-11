News and Trends

How Much Did You Leave Your House in 2020? Google Maps Knows

Google Maps is sending out emails with data about where users traveled and how they got there in 2020.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Much Did You Leave Your House in 2020? Google Maps Knows
Image credit: Google via PC Mag

Free Book Preview: Ultimate Guide to Google Ads

Get a glimpse of how Google’s marketing resources and strategies can help you grow your business’s digital reach.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Many of us spent most of 2020 indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic. If you're curious about where life took you in the past 12 months, however, Google Maps has just the thing.

According to 9to5Google, Google Maps is offering "2020 Timeline Updates" that offer stats on where you've been. These email updates summarize locations visited over the past year for anyone who has their Location History on Android enabled.

In addition to including cities and places you've visited, you can check out a list of locations you've been to broken down by type. This may include restaurants and shops, and how long you were there per month. If you're curious about how much exercise or driving practice you got, there are sections that break down miles walked and driven.

These update emails are slowly rolling out to users now. You may not have much to break down from 2020, but hopefully 2021 means going back to our old ways, including travel.

To participate, be sure you've enabled your Location History on Android. To do this, go to your Timeline and tap Settings. Choose "Location History," then "Enable Location History." You can turn this feature off at any time by changing the feature to "Pause Location History" instead.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Some Small Businesses Received As Little As $1 in Original PPP Loans

News and Trends

A "Virtual Human" Presented Some of LG's CES Event

News and Trends

'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Predicts Tesla Stock Will Collapse Like the Housing Bubble: 'Enjoy It While It Lasts'