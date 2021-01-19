News and Trends

Scientists May Have Found the Background Ripples of the Universe

The gravitational wave discovery could help us understand the cosmos.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Scientists May Have Found the Background Ripples of the Universe
Image credit: NANOGrav/T. Klein via engadget

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Scientists may have identified the gravitational waves that make up some of the universe’s background, not just those coming from unusual events like black hole collisions. New Atlas reports that the NANOGrav research team has discovered a “strong signal” that might represent the gravitational wave background — that is, the waves from supermassive black hole mergers across the cosmos.

Rather than try to detect the waves directly, NANOGrav has been looking for the effects of those waves on pulsars, whose light patterns are mostly consistent over long periods. The researchers looked at as many pulsars as possible (45 so far) for as long as possible (at least three years) and noticed a common process that appeared to skew the collective timing by hundreds of nanoseconds.

This isn’t a definitive result. Scientists will want to verify the data with more pulsars and longer studies, and that could take years. If this does represent background gravitational waves, though, it could help pinpoint the sources of those waves and, ultimately, just how these ‘hidden’ forces shape the universe.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Washington State Recruits Starbucks to Help With Its Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout

News and Trends

Facebook and Google Allegedly Cut a Deal That Reduced Ad Competition

News and Trends

How to Watch or Listen to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Speeches Online