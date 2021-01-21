Volkswagon CEO Joins Twitter and Immediately Trolls Elon Musk

January 21, 2021 2 min read

Hard to believe that there is anybody in business who isn't already on Twitter, but Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess just joined and immediately went after Tesla CEO .

"Hello @Twitter! I'm here to make an impact with @VWGroup, especially on political issues," he tweeted. "And, of course, to get some of your market shares, @elonmusk — after all, our ID.3 and e-Tron have won the first markets in Europe. Looking forward to productive discussions."

Hello @Twitter! I’m here to make an impact with @VWGroup, especially on political issues. And, of course, to get some of your market shares, @elonmusk – after all, our ID.3 and e-tron have won the first markets in Europe. Looking forward to productive discussions! — Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) January 20, 2021

According to CNN Business, Volkswagen Group has sold more electric vehicles than any other traditional automaker. Last year it sold 231,600, about half of the 500,000 cars sold by Tesla. Volkswagen boasted a total of 9.3 million global sales of all of their models last year.

Diess' tweet has racked up 4,900 likes so far. Not too shabby! Now we'll have to wait and see how Twitter ninja Musk replies.

Read more on CNN

Related: Elon Musk Responds to a Request From a Tweeter Who Sent Him the Same Message 154 Times