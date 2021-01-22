Leena.ai: Employees' Siri

January 22, 2021 2 min read

How many times has it happened that you had a simple query about your leaves but received a reply five-six days later from the HR team? The utter frustration or annoyance building towards the HR team, because they failed to respond to a simple query does take a toll on your work. We all have been there, isn’t it?

However, we have accepted it as a curse in corporate life. However, unlike most of us, Adit Jain along with his friends turned co-founder addressed the issue by launching a startup.

Inspired by his own experience at large organizations, Jain, a 27-year-old, along with his two friends who also graduated along with Jain from IIT-Delhi in 2018 founded Lenna.ai, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered employee experience platform.

“There is little transparency about the status of employee queries. This is when I figured it’s high time for building something that improves employee experience and enables HR teams to become efficient and spend time on meaningful work,” he said.

Jain likes to call his startup as a ‘Siri’ for employees as it responds to all the queries raised by an employee.

The company which has recently raised $10 million till date its product is being used by over 100 enterprise companies across the globe including Nestle, Coca-cola, AirAsia, LafargeHolcim, Cipla.

The company last year saw tremendous growth and traction. Jain claims that the pandemic caught most companies on the wrong foot. “Some organisations went for remote work for the first time in their lifetime. Leena AI enabled them to ensure seamless employee experience while being away from the office,” he added. Jain is confident that the shift towards digital transformation due to the pandemic will continue even after the pandemic is over.

The New York-headquartered company which has already achieved break-even claims that Leena AI’s self-learning technology keeps becoming better with more conversations.