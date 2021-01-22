Uniphore Acquires Emotion Research Lab; Expands In Europe

January 22, 2021 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

California-based conversational AI-based startup, Uniphore, has acquired Spanish Emotion Research Lab, an video and emotion AI company at an undisclosed amount. As part of the deal, Emotion Research Lab employees will join the team of Uniphore. The deal has further helped Uniphore to foray into Europe.

This is Uniphore’s second significant technology addition to its portfolio after acquiring RPA technology in October 2020

Emotion Research Lab is a software developer that uses AI and machine learning, to identify emotion and engagement levels in real-time over video-based interactions.

Uniphore, which understands, analyzes, and automates voice conversations in real-time, will be combining Emotion Research Lab's video-focused AI capabilities and will try to deliver entirely new applications and experiences across the enterprise.

Emotion Research Lab’s software uses advanced facial emotion recognition and eye tracking technology to capture and analyze interactions over video in real-time to enhance engagement between people.

Uniphore claims that combining voice and video AI with automation and machine learning will open up new use cases, including customer experience, sales, marketing, HR and other critical areas of business.

“Today we welcome the Emotion Research Lab family to Uniphore and celebrate the addition of not only cutting-edge technology to our portfolio, but a very talented team of professionals who will add high voltage charges to the Uniphore innovation engine. This current pandemic has reshaped traditional customer service and has universally increased the use of video across a range of applications,” said Umesh Sachdev, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Uniphore.

Maria Pocovi, CEO and co-founder, Emotion Research Lab said, “We are looking forward to this unique opportunity to join such an innovative company and work together alongside a world-class team to scale our technology for customer service.”