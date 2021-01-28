3 Reasons Why Social Media Has Become Too Good To Ignore For All Professions

January 28, 2021 3 min read

There has been a gradual shift in the last decade, and we’re now living at the height of social media domination in every industry. As a result, many business owners and even corporates are shifting their focus to the digital space. From doctors to lawyers, educationists to environmentalists, actors to models, and musicians to influencers, there has been no profession untouched by social media today. In a recent online chat, I spoke with cosmetic orthodontist Dr. Amit Asudani, and model Jocelyn Wedow to understand their perspectives. Wedow and Dr. Asudani have discovered why businesses should not ignore the online world as they go about growing their businesses in their respective fields.

Leveraging the power of social media is at the heart of the success of any business. Though highly unpredictable, one thing is certain: social media is an incredibly useful tool for every profession. Here are three reasons Dr. Asudani and Wedow listed in common.

Social media amplifies your personal brand

Creating and growing your personal brand is one of the best and most effective ways to set yourself up for success. You can leverage social media platforms to grow awareness and visibility for your business. “There are millions of dentists in the world and maybe hundreds in my local area alone, to be seen; therefore, it is crucial to build my brand, give it a personality that people can identify with,” says Dr. Asudani.

Wedow echos this sentiment, “Social media propelled my modeling career, and now it has helped me foster my acting career too.” She continues to say, “Being a public figure, social media is the best platform to communicate to my audience who I am.”

Social media connects you with your audience

“Social media is an incredibly efficient tool; I have connected with people from different spheres of life, I wouldn’t have imagined to bring in my network, otherwise,” Dr. Asudani says. Social media is not limited to location, and that’s just fascinating. The renowned orthodontist has found that social media allows you to dream bigger and see further than you would without it.

In Wedow’s case, social media has helped her build a following from all parts of the world. It has also helped diversify offers as it puts her in the global talent pool. “I have connected with people from all parts of the world, and it is empowering to see your work appreciated so far and wide.”

A great way to build your network

Besides connecting with fans from all walks of life and all continents, Wedow can also connect with others in the same line of work, actors, models, directors, and more. “I am currently working as the lead for the movie Summit Fever, and I have upcoming projects lined up, all thanks to connections I have made online as well as in person.”

Since launching the business in 2018, Dr. Asudani has treated over a thousand patients. “Many of my patients have found me through social media or being referred by others online. It has helped push my vision for my business.”

Considering how different Jocelyn Wedow and Dr. Asudani’s professions are, it is clear that social media works for all industries. Social media is no longer just a socialization tool but a robust business tool as well.