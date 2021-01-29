Save It: Canvio Flex

January 29, 2021 1 min read

The Canvio Flex portable storage drive features up to 4TB of storage offering both USB-C and USB-A cable ports.

Canvio Flex portable storage drive. Source: Canvio

It’s compatible with multiple devices like Macbooks, Windows PC, iPad Pro, and other mobile digital devices, which allows you to seamlessly store and access data across all your gadgets.

You can also take your favorite content wherever you go in a sleek case provided by Canvio Flex.

