Technology

Save It: Canvio Flex

It's compatible with multiple devices like Macbooks, Windows PC, iPad Pro, and other mobile digital devices, which allows you to seamlessly store and access data across all your gadgets.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Save It: Canvio Flex
Image credit: Toshiba
Canvio Flex portable storage device

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Columnist
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Canvio Flex portable storage drive features up to 4TB of storage offering both USB-C and USB-A cable ports.

 Canvio Flex portable storage drive. Source: Canvio

It’s compatible with multiple devices like Macbooks, Windows PC, iPad Pro, and other mobile digital devices, which allows you to seamlessly store and access data across all your gadgets.

You can also take your favorite content wherever you go in a sleek case provided by Canvio Flex.

Related: Cinematic Appeal: Sony FX6

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

How to Identity Proof in an Increasingly Virtualized World

Technology

5 Reasons to Make Regular Data Backups a Part of Your Business Plan

Technology

Cinematic Appeal: Sony FX6