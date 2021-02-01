COVID-19 Boosted the Era Of Digital Tech: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

February 1, 2021 2 min read

Seattle-based Microsoft’s chief executive officer Satya Nadella said the pace of adoption of digital technology has grown considerably amid the pandemic and has at present become the nucleus to both resilience and business stability efforts of enterprises.

Digital technology is also transporting to the next level of productivity gains and driving efficiencies crosswise industries, Nadella said while speaking at a TiEcon Delhi-NCR event.

“It’s not about the tech industry in its narrow sense, its digital tech becoming much more pervasive across all industries and entrepreneurial activity getting that amplification because of software and digital tech,” stated Nadella while talking to Flipkart group chief executive officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

He cited industries such as retail, healthcare, and manufacturing that have leveraged digital technology to reach customers amid the pandemic that enforced people to uphold social distancing.

"Digital technology is becoming core to both how we think about resilience and business continuity as well as bringing about that next level productivity change and gain efficiencies across the industry," Nadella said referring to industries such as healthcare, retail, and e-commerce.

Krishnamurthy foregrounded how the lockdown from early 2020 thronged momentous changes in consumer behavior, which in turn, altered the route of many establishments.

Krishnamurthy pointed out that the Walmart-owned company focused on accelerating innovation to meet the increasing needs of consumers through multilingual interfaces, digital payments, voice-enabled search, and other solutions.

“It’s a very exciting time to see the level of ambition of the entrepreneurs and startups and the transformation they are bringing about in the broader economy and society at scale. Our mission is to be the platform provider, the tool provider. We have the most differentiated, the broadest platform from business applications to cloud and edge infrastructure. We are seeing that broadly getting used to transforming society,” he explained.

“E-commerce helped keep consumption, manufacturing, and distribution alive by preventing the economy from shutting down completely and all of this was possible only through technology,” he concluded.