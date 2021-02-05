Technology

Take A Spin: Acer Spin 3

The 2-in-1 touchscreen convertible laptop features a 16:10 taller display, long battery life, and a built-in active stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Take A Spin: Acer Spin 3
Image credit: Acer
Acer Spin 3

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Columnist
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The portable and lightweight Acer Spin 3 lets you work from any place at any time. The 2-in-1 touchscreen convertible laptop features a 16:10 taller display, long battery life, and a built-in active stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

With a 16:10 aspect ratio that boasts up to a WQXGA multi-touch IPS display (2560×1600), it’s easy to create and share on this device. Spin 3 sports a durable 360-degree hinge, which allows the device to be used in four different modes: laptop, tablet, tent, and display. And thanks to the 360-degree hinge, audio is never a problem with dual speakers boasting DTS Audio and Acer TrueHarmony that remain front-facing in every mode.

 Acer Spin 3. Source: Acer

Spin 3 also has an embedded fingerprint scanner, dual SSDs, a pair of USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, and Killer 1650 Wi-Fi. It’s powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Iris Xe graphics for solid performance. Weighing in at just 1.5kg, Spin 3 is lightweight and extremely portable.

Related: Take A Spin: Acer Spin 5

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Boston Dynamics' Robotic Dog Now Has an Arm and Here's What It Can Do

Technology

The Growing Risks of Digital Advertising, and How Brands are Fighting Back

Technology

How Esports and Gaming Are Bringing Crypto to the Masses