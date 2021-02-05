Take A Spin: Acer Spin 3

February 5, 2021 1 min read

The portable and lightweight Acer Spin 3 lets you work from any place at any time. The 2-in-1 touchscreen convertible laptop features a 16:10 taller display, long battery life, and a built-in active stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

With a 16:10 aspect ratio that boasts up to a WQXGA multi-touch IPS display (2560×1600), it’s easy to create and share on this device. Spin 3 sports a durable 360-degree hinge, which allows the device to be used in four different modes: laptop, tablet, tent, and display. And thanks to the 360-degree hinge, audio is never a problem with dual speakers boasting DTS Audio and Acer TrueHarmony that remain front-facing in every mode.

Acer Spin 3. Source: Acer

Spin 3 also has an embedded fingerprint scanner, dual SSDs, a pair of USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, and Killer 1650 Wi-Fi. It’s powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Iris Xe graphics for solid performance. Weighing in at just 1.5kg, Spin 3 is lightweight and extremely portable.

