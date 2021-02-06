The Executive Selection: Hermès

February 6, 2021 1 min read

Showcasing craftsmanship and technique, the Hermès Autumn/Winter 2020 collection offers a balance of simplicity and uniqueness, and we’re a fan especially of its loafers and ankle boots.

Source: Hermes

Consider, for instance, this pair of loafers in black goatskin with clous Médor detail. There’s also the pair of ankle boots in black calfskin with the signature H buckle detail that we have taken a shine to- safe to say, this line has something to suit every ensemble.

