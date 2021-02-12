Luxury Watches

The Executive Selection: Bell & Ross

An ode to the uniform of French naval officers, the chronograph is designed for enthusiasts of refinement and function.
Image credit: Bell&Ross

1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bell & Ross has come up with three new timepieces that have been designed as an homage to its vintage BR Aéronavale line, including the BR V2-94 Aéronavale Bronze, which is being exclusively created in a limited edition of 999 pieces. An ode to the uniform of French naval officers, the chronograph is designed for enthusiasts of refinement and function.

Powered as an automatic mechanical timepiece, its 41mm case stands out with its prominent yellow gold color, with a dial that comes in a dark, metallic blue, matched with gold-plated hands and hour makers, and a bronze case. Available either on a blue canvas strap or a blue calfskin leather strap, wearing this modern retro-inspired chronograph will easily make you the cynosure of all eyes.

