Starting an E-commerce Business? Here's How to Buy in Bulk at Great Prices.

February 16, 2021

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, experienced a massive boom as the quarantined world relocated its shopping habits to cyberspace. As such, e-commerce has become more democratized than ever and the barriers of entry are lower than most other businesses. Today, building a store on Shopify or selling on Amazon is a breeze, whether you’re looking to bring your in-person retail operation online or start a side hustle.

Starting a store when you already have the on-hand is simple. Starting a store from scratch when you don’t have your own product line or warehouse space is a little more complicated. Where do you get the products to sell? One great answer is Tundra.

Tundra lets you buy brand-name products in bulk for the lowest direct pricing available on the market. Their easily searchable wholesale marketplace lets you shop more than 2,500 suppliers and 800,000 top products from brands like Burt’s Bees, Red Vines, Jelly Belly, Fisher-Price, and many more.

Working with Tundra is easy. Using tags, you can find the perfect products for your store and always receive the lowest direct pricing from Tundra’s community of brands. Then, just place your order using the simple online checkout, which will automatically calculate freight for you, including expedited shipping options. There are no transaction fees but if you need to add optional items like insurance or prepaid duties and taxes (Tundra serves more than 180 countries), you can. Finally, orders ship directly from the supplier’s warehouse to your door, all accompanied by real-time tracking and notifications.

Right now Tundra is also running a special welcome gift for first-time buyers of 15 percent off their entire first order — that means everything in your cart when you checkout gets the discount! You have to purchase within seven days of registering, but that is more than enough time to find all the products you stock now and discover new ones.

Shop the best brands at the best wholesale prices on the web with terms designed for your bottom line. Start your wholesale journey at Tundra today to see how they can help you get your online business started.