O2Cure Enters Into Strategic Collaboration with Actor-Entrepreneur Suniel Shetty

February 10, 2021

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty enters into a strategic collaboration with air purification solutions provider O2Cure.

The company plans to introduce their air purification product line to the Indian markets, a statement said.

O2Cure, an establishment under Zeco Aircon, provides air purification solutions that neutralise SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. The products also prevent from other air contaminants like bacteria, viruses, germs, gases, particles, dust, pollen, and other hazardous pathogens.

Expressing his joy over the collaboration, Suniel Shetty said, “I felt a sense of security and honesty when I came across O2Cure products. Unlike other air purifier brands in the market, these products are really helpful in not only controlling airborne diseases but also neutralising the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) upto 99%.”

He said the team O2 Cure’s motivation and commitment towards providing the society with a solution to fight the deadly virus was inspiring. Their special expertise and focus on R&D has today enabled them to offer solutions such as these, designed to offer us the much needed sense of security as our lives move back to normalcy.

“I am pretty hopeful that this collaboration will lead to changing people’s life for good and bringing a sense of safety around their environment,” he added.

Commenting about the collaboration with the Bollywood star. Kartik Singhal, founder of O2Cure, said. “We are pretty excited to have Mr. Shetty in our team and feel that with his inclusion the team strength has grown multifolds. Anna brings with him years of experience in the media & entertainment industry & has created several successful brands and we are certainly looking to capitalize on this as a business. We are hopeful to push O2Cure not just as a brand that can neutralise SARS-CoV-2 virus but as a necessity to your homes.”

O2Cure carries over 3 decades of work in R&D by their parent company Zeco Aircon in air management systems and the use of advanced testing equipment’s enables them to meet the growing need for air filtration solutions for both corporate &individual consumers.

The brand is also planning to introduce a new product line in the market that will focus on countering all types of air pollutants from indoor & outdoor air and surfaces. The future growth expected by O2Cure is a 20-25% year-on-year growth in terms of revenue which is in light to the demand witnessed for their current product line. O2 Cure products and technology focuses on neutralising viruses, bacteria, PM levels, microbials, thereby reducing cross contamination and making indoor air healthier to breathe.