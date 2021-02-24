With a 37 Percent Increase in Monthly Active Users, Pinterest Shouldn't be an Overlooked Marketing Channel

February 24, 2021 2 min read

Most people know as a fun, cute place to share imagery and inspiration. Globally, Pinterest's monthly active users grew 37 percent. But it's also a valuable marketing channel for clever entrepreneurs looking for ways to grow brand awareness and convert leads into customers. But only if you know how to use it. In The 2021 Pinterest Marketing & Growth Bundle, you'll learn how to leverage Pinterest to its fullest marketing extent.

This five-course bundle comprises ten hours of training from Benjamin Wilson (4.4/5 instructor rating), Greg Jeffries (4.0/5 instructor rating), Nick Nyxson (4.2/5 instructor rating), and more. Here, you'll develop an understanding that Pinterest is unlike most other platforms. Importantly, most Pinterest users are already on the site with an intention to buy, rather than just socialize. As such, as a marketer, you're already in a good position when you begin campaigns. Here, you'll learn how to optimize those campaigns to be extremely well-targeted and have very high success rates. You'll learn how to siphon large amounts of free traffic from Pinterest to any site you're trying to promote while investing very little.

If you're new to Pinterest, you'll also learn how to grow your profile from 0 to 1 million monthly viewers in just a few months. You'll understand how to set up a productive Pinterest profile, how to create and manage content for your profile, and use Tailwind, one of the top Pinterest management tools on the market.

Start growing your business through Pinterest. Right now, The 2021 Pinterest Marketing & Growth Bundle is on sale for just $19.99.

