Understanding Behavioral Economics Can Help Your Business Grow

Market research is crucial for any startup or entrepreneurial venture. After all, if you don't know your market, how are you going to meet its needs? Customer behavior has changed over recent years, especially during the pandemic, and it's more important than ever to understand .

MINDWORX Academy's Behavioral Economics & Psychology in Marketing course can help you become an expert in consumer psychology.

In this one-hour master class, you'll get an introduction to the behavioral economics and consumer psychology that guide the global marketplace. You'll get a well-rounded understanding of how to apply powerful psychological principles to improve your business results and grow your brand.

The master class features instruction from several leading entrepreneurs. You'll learn how psychology is used in marketing from Rory Sutherland, Vice-Chairman of Ogilvy Group UK, and one of the most influential figures in modern marketing. Sam Tatam, Behavioral Strategy Director of Ogilvy Consulting UK, will educate you on the power and danger of choice overload. You'll learn about loss aversion from Matej Sucha, MINDWORX Founder and CEO. And, finally, there's even a surprise guest to teach you a few simple tricks that business owners can use to justify a higher price.

Student Vinita Singh, a Senior Research Executive at Nielsen, said of the course: "'Perfectly crafted, well-articulated, highly engaging and enriching program. This is one of the finest online programs I have come across. The case-studies and examples are elaborate and make it easier to understand BE concepts. I found the content informative, and it has been designed in a manner such that it kept me engaged throughout.''

Learn how to apply psychology to your business growth. Right now, MINDWORX Academy's Behavioral Economics & Psychology in Marketing course is 90 percent off at just $19.99.

