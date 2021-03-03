Consumer Psychology

Understanding Behavioral Economics Can Help Your Business Grow

Give your business a boost by learning consumer psychology.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Understanding Behavioral Economics Can Help Your Business Grow
Image credit: Myriam Jessier/Unsplash

Free Book Preview Winfluence

Get a glimpse of how to influence your audience’s buying habits using traditional and unconventional influencer marketing techniques.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Market research is crucial for any startup or entrepreneurial venture. After all, if you don't know your market, how are you going to meet its needs? Customer behavior has changed over recent years, especially during the pandemic, and it's more important than ever to understand consumer psychology.

MINDWORX Academy's Behavioral Economics & Psychology in Marketing course can help you become an expert in consumer psychology.

In this one-hour master class, you'll get an introduction to the behavioral economics and consumer psychology that guide the global marketplace. You'll get a well-rounded understanding of how to apply powerful psychological principles to improve your business results and grow your brand. 

The master class features instruction from several leading entrepreneurs. You'll learn how psychology is used in marketing from Rory Sutherland, Vice-Chairman of Ogilvy Group UK, and one of the most influential figures in modern marketing. Sam Tatam, Behavioral Strategy Director of Ogilvy Consulting UK, will educate you on the power and danger of choice overload. You'll learn about loss aversion from Matej Sucha, MINDWORX Founder and CEO. And, finally, there's even a surprise guest to teach you a few simple tricks that business owners can use to justify a higher price.

Student Vinita Singh, a Senior Research Executive at Nielsen, said of the course: "'Perfectly crafted, well-articulated, highly engaging and enriching program. This is one of the finest online programs I have come across. The case-studies and examples are elaborate and make it easier to understand BE concepts. I found the content informative, and it has been designed in a manner such that it kept me engaged throughout.'' 

Learn how to apply psychology to your business growth. Right now, MINDWORX Academy's Behavioral Economics & Psychology in Marketing course is 90 percent off at just $19.99.

Looking to diversify your investments in 2021? Check out DiversyFund to start dipping your toes in private real estate for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Consumer Psychology

4 Psychological Truths to Make Selling Easier

Consumer Psychology

Want to Increase Your Tipped Employees' Pay Without Spending A Dime?

Consumer Psychology

10 Psychological Tricks to Boost Your Website's Sales