Dubai Startup Hub And Dtec Release Report Highlighting Attractiveness Of Dubai's Startup Ecosystem

March 3, 2021 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurship initiative of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), a tech co-working space wholly owned by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA) have collaboratively released the Dubai Startup Report 2021- a guide on Dubai’s startup landscape and what it can offer to international investors and other interested parties.

Having collectively helped over 10,000 founders and investors in the Emirate, both entities’ joint experiences have helped constitute the report.

In addition to information on business-friendly incentives and measures aimed at boosting foreign investment and attracting global startups, the report also features the level of economic competitiveness in Dubai, a guide to its free zones, other government initiatives targeted at easing the process of setting up a business in the Emirate, as well as details on the venture capital ecosystem and other access to finance.

Among the business-friendly incentives that have been detailed out in the report are the UAE golden card permanent residency system for expat investors, a 5-year visa for entrepreneurs, as well as a procedure that could grant UAE citizenship to certain foreigners.

Related: The Realities Of Retail Post COVID-19: Insights From The Latest Edition Of Dtec Forum, Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East

Dubai Startup Report 2021 also includes interviews from key stakeholders in the Emirate’s enterpreneurial ecosystem such as Hans Christensen, Vice President of Dtec; Natalia Sycheva, Senior Manager of Entrepreneurship and Special Projects at Dubai Chamber; Hasan Haider, Managing Partner (MENA) of 500 Startups; Kushal Shah, co-founder of Dubai Angel Investors; and Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi, President & CEO of Higher College of Technology.

H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber. Source: Dubai Chamber

“The launch of the Dubai Startup Report comes as a time when startups are driving Dubai’s digital transformation, fostering innovation and playing a crucial role in building the emirate’s post-Covid-19 economy,” said H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber. “The informative guide supports Dubai Chamber’s comprehensive entrepreneurship strategy and ongoing efforts to promote Dubai as a preferred market for high-potential startups from around the world,” he added.

H.E. Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of DSOA. Source: DSOA

H.E. Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of DSOA, noted that Dubai is now viewed as a preferred destination for entrepreneurs from a plethora of diverse industries, particularly those in technology and fourth industrial revolution applications. “The facilities that Dubai offers to this dynamic segment, through a supportive ecosystem and an incubator for innovation, helps them grow and achieve strategic business objectives,” he further added.

The Dubai Startup Report 2021 can be downloaded and accessed at this link.

Related: Dubai Chamber-Led Campaign Highlights The Importance Of Leading With Empathy During Unprecedented Times