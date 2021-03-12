Google Pay To Allow Users Delete Their Transaction History

March 12, 2021 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Technology giant Google on Thursday announced it is soon rolling out a major update for its digital payment product, Google Pay for its India users, which will let users delete their personal transactions from the app.

In an official blog posted by Ambarish Kenghe, vice-president of product, Google Pay said the company is excited to give its users more choice and control to manage transaction data on Google Pay.

The company stated that from next week Google Pay app settings will provide additional controls to decide how Google Pay activity is used to personalise features within the app. All users will be asked to choose whether they would like to turn the control on or off as soon as they upgrade to the next version of the Google Pay app.

The company mentioned that switching on the personalization tab will provide users with more relevant offers and rewards based on activity within Google Pay.

Users will also be able to manage how their individual transactions and activity within Google Pay are used for personalisation by visiting account.google.com. “Here you can view and delete individual transactions and activity records that you don’t want used to personalise your Google Pay experience,” the statement read.

The company stressed that it values customers’ privacy and keeps all their date secured. It further stated that users’ personal information is never sold to anyone and their transaction history is not shared with any other Google product for targeting ads.

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has gained immense momentum post Narendra Modi’s call for demonetization since 2016. Year-on-year, UPI transaction worth has gone off the roof. In January this year, UPI registered 2.3 billion transactions worth INR 4,31,181 crore or INR 4.31 trillion according to National Payments Corporation of India which is a 3 per cent jump in volume and 3.6 per cent rise in value over December. In terms of market share, PhonePe in December dethroned Google Pay from the top spot, recording a 902.3million transactions as opposed to 854.49 million transactions in Google Pay.

Apart from this, Google has also announced that in its popular navigation tool, Google Maps, users will be able to rename missing roads via a new road editing tool. The company has made this option in over 80 countries.