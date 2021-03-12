Juicy Chemistry Raises $6.3 Mn In Series A Round Led By Verlinvest

March 12, 2021 4 min read

Organic skin and personal care brand Juicy Chemistry on Friday announced to have raised $6.3 million in a Series A funding round led by Belgium-based investment firm Verlinvest. This marks the largest Series A raise in the D2C beauty and personal care space, the company shared.

Veda Corporate Advisors was the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

“It is an incredibly exciting time for us. The investment will enable Juicy Chemistry to further strengthen its position as a leader in the clean and organic beauty segment. We are keen to leverage this capital for the rapid expansion of Juicy Chemistry’s thriving e-commerce platform and omnichannel distribution capabilities, to reach new and existing geographies, to hire talent, for brand building, and to cater to the increasing demand for products both domestically and in the international market,” said Pritesh Asher, co-founder, and chief executive officer, Juicy Chemistry.

“Our colleagues at Juicy Chemistry have been the pillar of strength, and their sheer commitment and dedication to the brand have made this possible. It’s a privileged position for us to be in as this new round of funding from the strongest purpose-led, consumer-focused investor will tremendously accelerate our expansion plans and help us penetrate the market deeper and reach more consumers to spread the message of Organic beauty care. We look forward to building the brand full steam ahead keeping the core ethos and values unaltered as we scale the business over the next phase,” shared Megha Asher, co-founder, and chief operating officer, Juicy Chemistry.

Founded in 2014, the platform offers a complete range of certified organic products across face, body and hair care, formulated with the highest quality organic ingredients sourced from around the world which are not only pure and highly concentrated in vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, but also deliver superior efficacy on application.

Boot-strapped until 2019, the firm raised an Angel round from Amit Nanavati. This gave the much-needed resource to scale operations and dream bigger, it further said.

“We are excited to start our journey with Juicy Chemistry, which forms part of our global effort in backing unique digital-first beauty brands for the long term. We are impressed with Pritesh and Megha’s passion to create high quality, organic certified beauty products and the customer love they have received. Verlinvest looks for authentic and passionate entrepreneurs who are creating a consumer revolution using their product & brand stories and we saw like-mindedness with the way Pritesh and Megha are building their business. We are very happy to partner with Juicy Chemistry and will support its development in the years to come,” explained Arjun Anand, executive director, Verlinvest.

Verlinvest has an extensive portfolio of consumer brands online and offline and its current Indian portfolio includes brands such as BYJU’S, Sula Vineyards, Epigamia, Veeba Foods, Purplle.com, Wakefit, and Future Consumer Limited.

“India is on track to become one of the largest beauty markets in the world. An increasingly conscious customer is shaping the trend towards clean beauty. Megha and Pritesh with their deep knowledge of organic beauty have been able to craft the perfect beauty brand that strongly resonates with this conscious consumer. By emphasizing sourcing unique organic ingredients from across the world and manufacturing at the highest ECOCERT standards, they are creating nothing short of a revolution in the organic beauty segment in India. I started my journey with Juicy Chemistry as a consumer a year ago and now I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of their future growth as an investor,” added Manvitha Janagam, investment professional, Verlinvest.

The company has said to have seen a 300 per cent jump in revenues for this fiscal year with a growing customer base.