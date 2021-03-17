News and Trends

Yankees Fan LeBron James Just Became Part-Owner of the Boston Red Sox -- and Social Media Is Calling Him a 'Fraud'

Social media users lit into the four-time NBA MVP after learning he purchased an ownership stake in his favorite team's hated rival.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
3 min read

Los Angeles Laker LeBron James is on his way to becoming a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Globe has reported. 

James, a noted New York Yankees fan, has purportedly purchased an "undisclosed amount" of shares in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), making him a part-owner of not only the Red Sox but also other entities that fall under the company umbrella (including NASCAR team Roush Fenway Racing, sports cable network NESN and Fenway Sports Management). His longtime business partner Maverick Carter also bought in, making the two FSG's first Black partners. 

The 36-year-old James previously bought a two-percent stake in British soccer team Liverpool, which is also under FSG ownership. 

Related: 5 Lessons About Building Wealth, From Basketball Titan LeBron James

Following news of James' business move, social media users appeared to take issue with the team he decided to invest in. James was famously seen wearing a Yankees hat during a 2007 playoff game against his hometown team, the Cleveland Indians. He was also spotted rooting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year's World Series matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays (a division rival of the Yankees). 

"Wait @KingJames ...Yankee fan first ... then Indians ... then Dodgers! Now Red Sox Owner?! Fraud!" New York City radio host Peter Rosenberg tweeted. "LOL congrats to the King ... this is amazing ... new ownership is the only way to evolve these leagues in a real way."

One person had even harsher words for the four-time MVP.

"Lebron James, self proclaimed Yankees fan growing up, is a fraud," the user tweeted. "If you ever doubted it, here it is ... no self respecting Yankees fan would ever buy into that team. As a 'fan', he’s lower than single-celled amoeba. Trash... "

And at least one self-proclaimed Red Sox fan seemed to be at a loss for words. 

"Just heard Lebron James (1/2 Yankees Fan 1/2 Indians fan) is now part time owner of Fenway Sports Group which makes him part owner of Boston Red Sox," the user tweeted. "I just gave up on life."

There is no word yet as to whether James will now ditch his Yankees hats for Red Sox ones. 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Roughly Half of Americans Want to Return to the Office at Least Some of the Time - But Mostly to See Their Work Friends, Not Their Bosses

News and Trends

Player Who Cut GTA Online Load Times by 70% Rewarded With $10K

News and Trends

Tinder Will Soon Let You Run a Background Check on Potential Partners