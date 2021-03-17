Yankees Fan LeBron James Just Became Part-Owner of the Boston Red Sox -- and Social Media Is Calling Him a 'Fraud'

March 17, 2021 3 min read

Los Angeles Laker is on his way to becoming a part-owner of the , the Boston Globe has reported.

James, a noted New York Yankees fan, has purportedly purchased an "undisclosed amount" of shares in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), making him a part-owner of not only the Red Sox but also other entities that fall under the company umbrella (including NASCAR team Roush Fenway Racing, sports cable network NESN and Fenway Sports Management). His longtime business partner Maverick Carter also bought in, making the two FSG's first Black partners.

The 36-year-old James previously bought a two-percent stake in British soccer team Liverpool, which is also under FSG ownership.

Related: 5 Lessons About Building Wealth, From Basketball Titan LeBron James

Following news of James' business move, social media users appeared to take issue with the team he decided to invest in. James was famously seen wearing a Yankees hat during a 2007 playoff game against his hometown team, the Cleveland Indians. He was also spotted rooting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year's World Series matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays (a division rival of the Yankees).

"Wait @KingJames ...Yankee fan first ... then Indians ... then Dodgers! Now Red Sox Owner?! Fraud!" New York City radio host Peter Rosenberg tweeted. "LOL congrats to the King ... this is amazing ... new ownership is the only way to evolve these leagues in a real way."

Wait @KingJames ...Yankee fan first...then Indians...then Dodgers! Now Red Sox Owner?! Fraud!



LOL congrats to the King...this is amazing...new ownership is the only way to evolve these leagues in a real way — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) March 16, 2021

One person had even harsher words for the four-time MVP.

"Lebron James, self proclaimed Yankees fan growing up, is a fraud," the user tweeted. "If you ever doubted it, here it is ... no self respecting Yankees fan would ever buy into that team. As a 'fan', he’s lower than single-celled amoeba. Trash... "

Lebron James, self proclaimed Yankees fan growing up, is a fraud. If you ever doubted it, here it is... no self respecting Yankees fan would ever buy into that team. As a “fan”, he’s lower than single-celled amoeba. Trash... https://t.co/ncgfmRSnL5 — Joe (@timeisvillmatic) March 16, 2021

And at least one self-proclaimed Red Sox fan seemed to be at a loss for words.

"Just heard Lebron James (1/2 Yankees Fan 1/2 Indians fan) is now part time owner of Fenway Sports Group which makes him part owner of Boston Red Sox," the user tweeted. "I just gave up on life."

Just heard Lebron James (1/2 Yankees Fan 1/2 Indians fan) is now part time owner of Fenway Sports Group which makes him part owner of Boston Red Sox. I just gave up on life. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/c5uthCLn2Q — BostonSportsFan (@JG18128910) March 16, 2021

There is no word yet as to whether James will now ditch his Yankees hats for Red Sox ones.