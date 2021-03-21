11 Startups Set To Find Potential Co-Founders As Dubai Startup Hub Launches Second Cycle Of Its Co-Founder Dubai Program

March 21, 2021 3 min read

Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurial initiative of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has launched the second cycle of its Co-Founder Dubai program, which will enable 11 selected startup owners to connect to other co-founders who can provide industry specific expertise to scale their growth and success in the Dubai market.

The program, which had opened applications in February this year, witnessed over 60 applications coming in from regions like Canada, Africa, India, Brazil and Russia, in addition to MENA-based startups.

These startups are set to receive training support, legal and HR advice, digital tools that can help startup owners, as well as pitching sessions with investors and industry experts during the second cycle of the program. In addition, it will also enable access to tech startups that are currently looking to hire, industry-specific networking sessions with successful startup founders, training workshops that can be tailored to suit the startup/owner, and much required media exposure for the applicants.

The selected startups are: Hamples, a digital sampling platform that enables customers to receive samples from their favourite brands; Gigthree, a technology-enabled platform that matches experts with jobs on-demand; Hikayati, a site that enables children to create their own personalized story books; Storically, another online platform that offers customized books for young kids; Parfumery, an e-commerce site to sell bespoke perfumes; Pharma Global, an online healthcare education provider; Viugo, a media company that enables company to deliver content using a combination of immersive technologies as well as CGI; NutriCal; a B2B foodtech firm, Believe Nutrition, a platform to provide online nutritional coaching; and Braidboxx, a hair-braiding on-demand, mobile salon which provides its services at home.

Potential co-founders can submit their application by April 6 to be considered for an opportunity to become a business owner supporting the aforementioned startups.

“We are encouraged by the strong interest and participation we have seen among promising startups in the Co-Founder Dubai programme, which are bringing innovative business concepts related to creative economy, digital transformation and media, along with e-commerce,” said Natalia Sycheva, Senior Manager of Entrepreneurship and Special Projects at Dubai Startup Hub. "Once paired with the right co-founders, these startups will have the talent and support they need to realise their full potential and further grow their ventures.”

