Digital Solutions Company WaysMaze Is Taking Advantage Of The Digital Transformation Wave That's Sweeping Over

With the advancement of digital transformation in full effect in today’s industries, there’s a plethora of solutions now available that allow businesses to take off and achieve new levels of efficiency. And as companies rush to digitize their operations, a hurdle in the market becomes evident with companies having to look for different suppliers for each of their digital needs. This was the scope of work that drove co-founders Peter Koueik and Karl Angelopoulos to launch WaysMaze Technologies, a one-stop shop company that provides digital solutions and services ranging from software development, to immersive reality such as virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), and more. As Angelopoulos puts it: “Why go through the trouble of looking for different vendors if the work can be done with a single trusted company?”

With WaysMaze onboarding experts from various industries to cater to the different needs of businesses it serves, the startup has been able to work in sectors as varied as telecom, construction, banking, healthcare, insurance, payment solutions, advertising, and logistics. The company’s offerings have been put to use everywhere from smart home solutions in Japan, Singapore, and China, as well as at industry conferences such as GITEX and The Big 5 Dubai in the UAE.

Leading the company is CEO Koueik, who has more than 12 years of work experience as a full stack software developer, while COO Angelopoulos brings in 10 years of experience as a sales and marketing professional in the FMCG sector. As for what’s driving the company’s growth, the co-founders point toward the technological advancements that govern the world today. “A digital transformation is in full effect, and we believe that almost all industries will have to shift to the new norm,” Koueik says. “With the advent of the internet of things (IoT) and blockchain, businesses as we know it are poised to change in the near future.”

Before launching WaysMaze, the co-founders decided to focus on establishing a strong client database, as they knew it was a common challenge for startups. “We agreed from the very start to invest heavily in our network,” says Koueik, making it a point to attend several conferences and events to communicate the brand’s vision to the right audience. Setting up, according to the duo, was straightforward. “We wanted a free zone that is relevant to our business activity. With flexible packages and great customer support, Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) was the clear choice. Our business case was solid and relevant to DIFC.”

For entrepreneurs setting up businesses in the UAE, the CEO advises them to choose to their location carefully -i.e. free zone versus onshore- and to ensure its relevance to your business. “As the saying goes, ‘The trend is your friend,’ so fintech, healthtech, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and general technology are encouraged.” As for making WayzMaze stand out from its peers in the market, the co-founders say their USP was clear from day one. “The one-stop shop approach has enabled us to position ourselves ahead of competition. Also, our board comprises of experts in their respective industriesthis helped us to stand out.”

WayzMaze launched in January 2020, which, as we now all know, also marked the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic. It could have hurt the startup, but thankfully, prior to kickoff, WaysMaze had already secured some potential clients they had worked with in the past, and that helped to keep the momentum going. “We were strangely fortunate with the advent of the pandemic, as the digital transformation agenda was strongly accelerated,” Koueik says. “We launched WaysMaze at the very start of the COVID-19 crisis, so we ensured to adhere to social distancing right from the start, without having to undergo operational changes.” Operating with a B2B and B2B2C business model, the company launched with an ample list of services, ranging from incorporating IoT, blockchain services and smart home software development, to executing data science and big data management solutions.

WaysMaze’s offerings also feature AI applications, including machine learning, robotic process automation (RPA), natural language processing (NLP) solutions, and AI-powered chatbots and search engines to improve customer service. It also offers full stack development across multiple platforms, digital marketing services, and immersive reality and motion graphics services. As for clients, Koueik notes they deal with companies from various sectors, including global supply chain, automotive, airlines, F&B, and real estate. “We have delivered several big data management and RPA projects, which led to significant ROI, in terms of productivity increase, downtown reduction and cost savings,” he notes. “We are currently in growth stage, doing our best to keep the momentum high,” adds Angelopoulos.

The duo share that the unforeseen circumstances brought on by 2020 also led them to a new understanding of the ecosystem. “Business norms are changing quickly. What is adopted today can be obsolete tomorrow. We should always be open to change. One of the greatest effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is that the room is no longer reserved for the big players. Startups and SMEs now have, more than ever, the opportunity to take part [in] the digital transformation market.” As such, Koueik encourages fellow entrepreneurs to adapt to the new digital transformation ecosystem. In 2021, the duo believes that there’s a lot of opportunity to be gleaned in business analytics (mainly in big data management services), and AI (“especially with machine learning and robotic process automation models that boost productivity”). They also point out how this year could see more demand for immersive reality, especially for solutions that enhance customer engagement.

Going forward, the company is planning to utilize digital marketing tactics to raise its business’ offering to a larger audience. The team is also planning to introduce a smart home solution, with the aim being to eventually provide home automation for the masses. “This is a separate business that is currently undergoing a fundraising process,” Koueik reveals. As for WaysMaze itself, the co-founders are hopeful about their future aspirations. “The digital transformation is going to shape the future in many ways. We want to partake in that future. Our vision is to transform WaysMaze into a powerhouse for innovation.”

