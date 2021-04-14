Billionaires

Do the Top 1% Really Cheat on Their Taxes?

Does paying little to no taxes make you a tax cheat?
Next Article

Free Book Preview Tax and Legal Playbook

Get game-changing solutions to your small business questions.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CPA, Author and Founder and CEO of WealthAbility
home menu_book
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There has long been a notion that because many of the top 1% pay little to no taxes that they are cheating, but is that the reality? To many, that assertion seems logical, but those who understand the tax law know that the top 1% is in fact being rewarded by the government for stimulating the economy

How the 1% pays so little in taxes

If you’re not familiar with tax law, it’s important to know that it is written as a series of incentives for business owners and investors because those specific activities spur economic growth. As a result, the top 1% use the opportunities presented in the tax laws to legally reduce their taxes. So it's not exactly cheating; these individuals hire tax strategists to help them work within the bounds of the law to reduce their taxes to zero.

Related: How Will the Biden Tax Plan Affect Your Small Business?

Avoidance and evasion are different

To accuse clients of cheating with no knowledge of their finances other than the fact that they make a significant amount of money is accusing CPAs of cheating. CPAs have an ethical standard, a license standard and an IRS standard, and no credible CPA would risk their license to support cheating. A CPA will help a client avoid taxes, not evade them and to equate the two is dangerous. Evasion is illegal, avoidance methods like tax deductions and credits are what taxpayers are supposed to claim. In my experience, most tax cheating is done by middle income taxpayers via undocumented charitable deductions and taking personal expenses as business deductions. Typically, as supported by IRS studies, most cheating happens on a Schedule C used by sole proprietors.

Tax incentives aren’t loopholes

Tax incentives are a tool used by the government to promote particular actions; they are not a loophole. Loopholes are unintended consequences, while incentives are opportunities with intended consequences. For example, if we weren’t allowed to take a mortgage deduction, people wouldn’t have an incentive to buy homes. If we weren’t given to take education tax credits, people wouldn’t have the same incentive to send kids to college. Tax credits have long been used to specifically promote many social programs as well as economic activities.

To put it simply, it’s far more likely that the majority of the 1% are legally following the current tax law as it is written. If lawmakers would like them to pay more in taxes, they will need to change the law to eliminate the many existing incentives.

Related: What Is Modern Monetary Theory?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Billionaires

How the Winklevoss twins went from losing Facebook to making trillions of dollars with Bitcoin and NFT

Billionaires

The 10 Latin American billionaires of the year

Billionaires

Is the Richest Person In the World Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos?