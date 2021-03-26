Entrepreneur Index

Twitter's Jack Dorsey Caught Tweeting During Congressional Hearing

Jack Dorsey caught tweeting in front of House committee amid allegations of misinformation and extremism on his platform.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview Winfluence

Get a glimpse of how to influence your audience’s buying habits using traditional and unconventional influencer marketing techniques.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Twitter Inc (NASDAQ:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey was called out for tweeting during Thursday’s congressional hearing. Twitter, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) appeared before a House committee to answer questions about misinformation and extremism on their platforms.

Dorsey tweets a poll during the congressional hearing

Rep. Kathleen Rice had a question for Dorsey during the hearing. However, before she asked her question about the platforms’ ability to radicalize U.S. military members and veterans, she asked him why he was tweeting during the hearing.

It’s unclear what Dorsey meant by the tweet, but TechCrunch suggests that it may have been social commentary of an expression of frustration with the congressional hearing. It required Dorsey, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to give only “yes” or “no” answers instead of commenting on the complicated questions. If they went beyond a “yes” or “no,” their responses were cut off.

Dorsey Called Out For Tweeting During Hearing

Before launching into her question, Rice asked Dorsey whether yes or no was winning on his poll. The representatives and the CEOs were meeting via Zoom conference. He responded with a simple “yes,” using the same monotone voice he used during the rest of the hearing.

Rice responded with “Hmmm,” adding, “Your multitasking skills are quite impressive.”

However, she was clearly being sarcastic and wasn’t impressed with his skills at all.

More than 105,000 people have voted in Dorsey’s Twitter poll as of the time of this writing. “Yes” continues to win, demonstrating Twitter users’ optimism even though the question was not given.

More Than Just Tweeting

According to Business Insider, Dorsey wasn’t just tweeting a poll during the hearing. He was also reading tweets and liking those that pointed out when lawmakers mispronounced Pichai’s name and cut off the three CEOs mid-sentence.

Dorsey also confirmed to one Twitter user that he was barefoot during the hearing and retweeted another user’s post saying that “It would be awesome if some Member engaged [Jack] in a substantive discussion on Twitter’s ‘protocols’ idea.” Dorsey had tweeted something about Twitter’s open-source social media protocol Bluesky before the hearing.

Twitter is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders’ families. Dorsey has been CEO of the micro-blogging platform since it was founded. He co-founded the social network with Evan Williams, Biz Stone and Noah Glass in 2006.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Index

Facebook, Twitter, Google CEOs to Testify Before Senate Committee Today

Entrepreneur Index

Amazon Workers Fight to Improve Working Conditions

Entrepreneur Index

Elon Musk: Tesla Wouldn't Spy for Authorities and Neither Would Any Other Firm