Develop Emotional Intelligence Skills to Inspire Your Business as a Leader

Gone are the Death of a Salesman days in which you worked yourself to death just for the slim possibility of gaining your boss's approval. Gone are the days of inspiring people through fear and fury. If Alec Baldwin screams at you that coffee is for closers, your company will likely laugh him right out of the office.

Today, requires emotional intelligence, because people respond better to empathy and understanding than they do rage and intimidation. If you want to be an effective leader, you need to learn how to connect with your employees on their level and understand what makes them tick. In The Emotional Intelligence & Leadership Bundle, you'll learn some of the skills you need to become the best leader you can be in the modern workplace.

Robin Hills (4.4/5 instructor rating) leads this eight-course bundle. Hills is an emotional intelligence coach, trainer, and facilitator with more than 35 years of business and commercial experience. His company, Emotional Intelligence 4 Change (Ei4Change), is internationally recognized as one of the leading promoters of positive psychology and neuroscience in the workplace.

In these courses, you'll learn how to improve your emotional intelligence to build better relationships, develop stronger self-awareness, better align people towards progress and change, and much more. You'll learn how to excel with several different leadership styles, improve your communication skills, work with mindfulness, and much more. Before you know it, you'll be an inspirational force in your office.

