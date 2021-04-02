Protect Your Eyes From Your Monitor and iPhone With These Stylish Anti-Blue Light Glasses

April 2, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's no secret that we all spend a lot of time looking at screens. They're a near-constant presence in our digitally connected professional lives, and we're even spending more time staring at them, thanks to social distancing requirements inflicted by the pandemic. With all of that screen-time, it's more important than ever to protect your eyes.

The blue light emitted by screens can cause eye strain and eye fatigue, slowly exhausting you throughout your day. That's not ideal for your productivity, of course, but some experts believe that extended blue light exposure can even increase your risk of eye disease.

There is, however, a simple solution. A pair of anti-blue light glasses. Ocushield's Anti-Blue Light Glasses block harmful blue light before it reaches your eyes, without blurring the screen in front of you, the company says. With added anti-glare, anti-fog, and full UV protection, these glasses can keep your eyes feeling fresh so you can focus for longer without tiring out or getting a headache. They'll even help you get to sleep easier by reducing the stimuli impacting your eyes. They'll still allow non-harmful light to pass through for a full-color, crystal-clear view that will help you see in greater than 94 percent clarity.

The Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Glasses have been featured in The Guardian and Evening Standard and have 4.4 stars on Amazon. Normally $84, you can get a pair for 52 percent off at just $39.99 today. They're available in the following styles:

Don't let all of your screens damage your eyes. Get a pair of blue light glasses today and start protecting them.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.