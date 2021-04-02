Vision

Protect Your Eyes From Your Monitor and iPhone With These Stylish Anti-Blue Light Glasses

If you're looking at screens all day, your eyes need a little help.
Next Article
Protect Your Eyes From Your Monitor and iPhone With These Stylish Anti-Blue Light Glasses
Image credit: Ocushield

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's no secret that we all spend a lot of time looking at screens. They're a near-constant presence in our digitally connected professional lives, and we're even spending more time staring at them, thanks to social distancing requirements inflicted by the pandemic. With all of that screen-time, it's more important than ever to protect your eyes

The blue light emitted by screens can cause eye strain and eye fatigue, slowly exhausting you throughout your day. That's not ideal for your productivity, of course, but some experts believe that extended blue light exposure can even increase your risk of eye disease.

There is, however, a simple solution. A pair of anti-blue light glasses. Ocushield's Anti-Blue Light Glasses block harmful blue light before it reaches your eyes, without blurring the screen in front of you, the company says. With added anti-glare, anti-fog, and full UV protection, these glasses can keep your eyes feeling fresh so you can focus for longer without tiring out or getting a headache. They'll even help you get to sleep easier by reducing the stimuli impacting your eyes. They'll still allow non-harmful light to pass through for a full-color, crystal-clear view that will help you see in greater than 94 percent clarity.

The Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Glasses have been featured in The Guardian and Evening Standard and have 4.4 stars on Amazon. Normally $84, you can get a pair for 52 percent off at just $39.99 today. They're available in the following styles:

Don't let all of your screens damage your eyes. Get a pair of blue light glasses today and start protecting them.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Vision

Prevent Eye Strain and Boost Productivity With These Blue Light-Blocking Glasses

Vision

3 Insider Tips to Keep Your Startup Dream Alive

Vision

Clarity: The Secret Weapon to Experiencing Explosive Business Growth