7 Ways to Survive (and Thrive) When You're Banned From Social Media

You log in to your favorite site and see a message saying that you've been banned. The panic sets in as you realize that this means no more updates on the latest news from your followers and friends. You are not alone.

When my account was hacked, Facebook deactivated me on all its platforms due to safety concerns. I felt like a big part of my life, my identity, was gone. Disappeared. I was scared that I would be unable to stay in touch with the people who were important to me. It felt like a near-death experience, especially for my business: How will I reach out to my followers and share about my services? My following wasn't huge, but it included people who were ideal clients. It seemed like a huge disaster for my business.

Then it hit me: The only person who can take my social life and my business away from me is myself. So instead of feeling sorry for myself and being angry with Facebook (which does nothing), I took a deep breath and started looking into other ways to stay connected without being ruled by algorithms and hackers.

I was determined to survive and thrive during this social media ban. Here's what I did, and what to do if it happens to you.

1. Read a book

There are ways to find solace during a social media ban, such as reading your favorite novel or flipping through magazines. I find it really refreshing when my phone isn't constantly buzzing in front of me, making reading more enjoyable as well. Reading is one of the best things you can do to increase your writing skills and enhance your vocabulary. Then plan to make a comeback, writing posts using richer, more eloquent language.

An added advantage: Your brain will thank you for not being overloaded with information all day long from social media posts about what people ate at breakfast this morning.

2. Meditate

When scrolling on Instagram, it can be hard to stay in the present. This is a great time to take some deep breaths, do yoga or just sit in silence and think about what you want for yourself without any outside distractions. I've been meditating for a few years now and it has really helped me to stay grounded and balanced. A social media exile period is an excellent opportunity for self-reflection, which can be really helpful when you're trying to figure out your life's purpose or to simply connect with your dreams. Meditation will help you get out of your own head and see what's really going on around you.

You'll begin to notice how the ban has made life easier and your brain more creative than ever before because of all that free space.

And don't forget about exercise either because while you might not be able to show your six-pack abs on Instagram, you'll still feel better about yourself and have more energy to get things done. Going offline and exercising will boost your self-esteem, mood, and physical and mental health.

The benefits of these activities are so great that they should be a part your daily routine anyway, but now is the time for them!

3. Engage with your audience

A social media ban will give you a chance to engage in real conversations with people who want a face-to-face talk over a cup of coffee either in person or via Zoom. Use this time as an opportunity to connect with your network on social channels that you may have been neglecting before now. Remember, a social media bans is not the end of your social life. Engage with people in person, on a video call or via text message (remember those?).

4. Listen to your inner voice

One of the best ways to weather a social media ban is by listening closely and following what feels right for you. Stay happy: It's important to stay positive, even when you're feeling down. This time offline may give way to some clarity and let you be you again, without the need to prove anything to anyone in the online space. Stay true to yourself and be grateful for people in your life who are there with open arms no matter what happens on social media.

5. Connect via e-mail

An e-mail list is the biggest asset for any business. If you have ignored your e-mail list, now is the time to connect by sending out updates, sharing blog posts or even just checking in.

The best way to get started is by using a service such as Mailchimp or Constant Contact. They have templates that are easy to set up — no design skills required! And the great thing about this option, even people who aren't on social media can stay in touch with you by subscribing to your newsletters or updates.

6. Create evergreen content

Let's face it, social media posts have a short life span. So why not create a blog, videos or a podcast with content that is not time-sensitive and upload it on a platform that you own. Your audience can come back to your site at any point in the future, so you don't have to worry about losing your precious content.

Publish each post on your website and share them to other platforms such as Medium, LinkedIn and Quora to reach an even wider audience. This way, you can share the message that is important to you and reflects your skills without having the pressure of posting regularly or being active all day long online like with social media platforms.

7. Expand your network

Create a social media account on alternative platforms such as Gab, Clubhouse or Reddit. These networks are less popular and have lower user numbers than platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, but they may be more suitable for your audience and can help you make a connection with your ideal client. Now is a great time to navigate new platforms and learn their operations. Social media bans are not uncommon, especially if you're an influencer or have been in the spotlight recently due to content that has gone viral on social networks. The best way to survive a social media ban is by not depending solely upon one company.

Social networks are powerful tools for connecting with your audience and building relationships, but they're also very good at disconnecting you from the world around you — and from your own self. It's important to take time for yourself and do the things you truly enjoy.

When it happened to me, I read a book. I meditated and picked up my phone to engage in conversation with my friends and family. I listened to my inner voice and let go of the anger that I felt. It was really nice to take some time for myself without the distractions of social media. And now when people ask me how I am doing, they can actually see what is going on with their eyes and feel with their heart instead of just reading about it online. This has allowed me more freedom than I ever had before. My life didn't change — in reality, nothing has changed: Facebook is still there. But now there are also other ways I can co-create my life with the moments and people that I love. This ban has taught me to value and be grateful for the things I have in my life. A true blessing in disguise.

