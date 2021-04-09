Innovation

10 Great Ideas: A Celebration Of Individuals And Initiatives That Impress With Their Ingenuity

From entrepreneurs who are bringing something fantastically new to the market, to enterprises that are venturing into spaces that were hitherto unexplored, the people and ventures showcased here are following through on some pretty inventive concepts.
Next Article

Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ever stumbled upon something and thought, “Wow, that’s a great idea!”

That’s the feeling we sought to achieve for ourselves as we went about building this collection of 10 great ideas. From entrepreneurs who are bringing something fantastically new to the market, to enterprises that are venturing into spaces that were hitherto unexplored, the people and ventures showcased here are following through on some pretty inventive concepts. While this is by no means an exhaustive list of all the great ideas out there, we are still pretty excited to see how our selection will pan out in the long run.

Click on the links below to access stories of each of the 10 stories in this feature:

 

1. For Founder Ghada Al Subaey, Qatar-Born Ready-To-Wear Label 1309 Is "Not Just Another Fashion Brand"

2. By Going The Extra Mile For Clients, Saphyte Founder Ali Homadi Is Making His Homegrown MENA Startup Stand Out As A CRM Provider

3. Neha Mishra's Kinoya Aims To Change The Japanese Cuisine Narrative In Dubai

4. Dubai-Headquartered Staytus Has Launched A Web-Based Chat Platform Built Exclusively For Hospitality (And It's Being Offered For Free)

5. With 60 Day Startups, Nida Sumar and Mashal Waqar Want To Help Female Entrepreneurs Turn Their Early-Stage Ideas Into Revenue-Generating Businesses In 60 Days

6. Having Secured US$15 Million In Privately Raised Capital, Kitch Co-Founder And CEO Walid Hajj Is On A Mission To "Reimagine Restaurants"

7. Healthtech Startup B3 Digital Solutions Forays Into Precision Medicine To Cater Towards Treatment Of Cancer

8. From Web To Wall: Inkopia Delivers Bespoke Photography And Art To Interiors Across The UAE

9. By Reinventing Dates As Gourmet Treats, Kimri Founder Sara Saleh Is Aiming To Bridge Cultures With Her F&B Brand 

10. The UAE Ministry Of Health And Prevention's Saqr Al Hemeiri On Building A Culture Of Innovation

