News and Trends

Kunal Shah-led Cred Becomes Unicorn After Raising $215 Mn

The company will also be initiating an ESOP buyback of $5 million for employees
Next Article
Kunal Shah-led Cred Becomes Unicorn After Raising $215 Mn
Image credit: CRED
Kunal Shah, founder of CRED

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Serial entrepreneur and angel investor Kunal Shah led Cred on Tuesday entered the coveted Unicorn club after raising $215 million as a part of its Series D round. This is the second Indian startup in this week to have entered the prestigious club, the first being Meesho.

The funding was led by a new investor Falcon Edge Capital, along with existing Coatue Management LLP. Apart from them existing investors DST Global, RTP Global, Tiger Global, Greenoaks Capital, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Sofina have also participated in this round. With the latest capital infusion, Cred’s valuation has pegged at $2.1 billion from $800 million in January this year when it raised $81 million in Series C, led by DST Global. Its other investors include Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global. 

Shah further confirmed that the company will also be initiating an ESOP buyback of $5 million for employees. 

Commenting on the development, Shah said, “With the credit card category in India expanding rapidly, we have a massive opportunity to shape responsible behaviour, imagine new use cases, and create a rewarding platform for members. Our growth in the past year has demonstrated the potential value of the high-trust, low-friction platform the CRED team has been building, and we are delighted to share the value created with investors, team members, as well as partners and the CRED community.”

Started in 2018, Shah who earlier had founded Freecharge, an online payment platform, founded Cred, an app that rewards customers who pay their bills on time. The app also provides a range of premium product catalogue from high-end brands. The startup claims to levy no hidden charge while making credit card payment. Cred promotes the building of a community of users who have good credit scores. 

Currently the startup has nearly 6 million users. 

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Kim Kardashian West Joins Estranged Husband Kanye West on Billionaires List

News and Trends

The Race to Covid-19 Vaccine Passports, and Where You Can Get Yours

News and Trends

This NBA Team Will Soon Have the Option of Being Paid in Bitcoin