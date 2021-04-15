Hack Your Growth with This Conversational Marketing Platform

April 15, 2021 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Quick gut check: Have you been talking to or at your customers? You already know the importance of marketing, but if you're not optimizing every effort, every campaign, you could be leaving money on the table.

While strategic messaging and rich content can move the needle, consider this: 89 percent of consumers actually want to connect with brands via messaging. This exciting demand for one-on-one interaction is a sales dream, and with the right tools, you can turn meaningful into revenue.

Enter Spectrm, the conversational marketing platform helping brands connect with more customers in a more meaningful way. While a chatbot might not evoke warm and fuzzy feelings, not all bot tech is created equal. This technology can offer easy, personalized, and even fun experiences that convert your target audience without bogging down your marketing team with manual processes.

Building better bots.

Incredibly, you don’t need to touch a single line of code or enlist engineering resources to tap into these benefits. Marketing built with Spectrm can handle more complex questions, follow strategic conversation goals, and even learn and get smarter over time.

Spectrm’s AI identifies customer intent and can even recommend products or content (more on that soon). One user-favorite feature, and major added value, is that Spectrm-built chatbots provide analytics, ranging from user engagement to bot performance.

A new opportunity for personalization.

As professionals, we know that every data point matters, making the aforementioned user engagement intel a game-changer. It helps teams make more informed business decisions by optimizing the funnel and segmenting consumers, plus it provides discerning customers with the personalization they expect. For example, bots can use the data to recommend products in real-time, right in the chat. Keeping in mind that marketers who implement 1:1 personalization earn an average ROI of 47 percent, this is a practice you can’t afford to skip, especially if your target audience is on the younger side.

If 80 percent of consumers are more likely to purchase when an experience is personalized, it’s a no-brainer to enlist smart marketing chatbots to engage them online. Spectrm helps your brand reach potential customers on their favorite sites, apps, and social channels, offering an effortless experience on the platforms customers spend most of their time on.

How Spectrm helps drive sales and leads.

Gone are the days where AI-powered assistants were primarily there to field customer service complaints at scale. Instead of waiting for a problem, marketers can proactively employ chatbots to engage customers via social media and display ad networks. They can enhance the shopping process, too. Case in point: the Happy Socks team praised Spectrm as “a new way of guiding our customers through our extensive product catalogue,” offering shoppers a fun and informative way to find the perfect pair.

The world may have gone digital, but customers still want to interact with brand representatives. Seventy-six percent of consumers want to purchase by messaging with a business. At the same time, today’s consumer is used to instant gratification, so it would be safe to assume they’re less than patient when it comes to researching and making purchases. Brands are under pressure to deliver instant yet personalized experiences, something that’s only scalable using automated lead acquisition and AI.

Boost your business's campaign efforts and engage your audience with smarter marketing chatbots, and you’ll be in good company alongside household names like Groupon, eBay, Telekom, and Virgin Media. Deploying a chatbot is great for scaling your growth, but leveraging actionable data points is better. Give your marketing team a leg up: Sign up for a no-commitment demo and start talking to your customers via Spectrm today.