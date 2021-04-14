Vernacular E-learning Platform Vidyakul Raises $500,000 From JITO Angel Network Investors

April 14, 2021 3 min read

Gurugram-based vernacular e-learning platform Vidyakul, announced on Wednesday that it has raised $500,000 in a Seed funding round led by Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Angel Network, a worldwide organization providing opportunities for investment in early-stage startups. We Founder Circle and SOSV also participated in the round.

With this infusion of funds, the platform will use the funding to create quality content for Hindi and Gujarat state board students.

“Vidyakul aspires to be the preferred brand for Bharat students. We are building a platform that is tailor-made to suit the needs of individual students, give them a classroom-like experience and become a one-stop destination for all their needs related to books, notes, state board test preparation, and more. We are confident that with the support of JITO Angel Network and its vast member network, we would be unstoppable and will take Vidyakul to unimagined heights,” Tarun Saini, founder, Vidyakul.

Positioning itself as ‘Bharat ka online school’, the establishment aims to make education more accessible to the students in tier-II, and tier-III cities. The platform offers live lectures and pre-recorded courses (from Class 9th- 12th in Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Hinglish to help state board students to learn academics in their own language. Vidyakul is solving the problem for millions of students who are appearing for state board exams and facing challenges of quality online tutoring in their own language at an affordable price.

Founded in 2018, Vidyakul is one of its kind interactive vernacular e-learning platforms that enable teachers to create online courses for K-12, JEE, NEET, AIIMS in tier-II and tier III cities. Vidyakul is working on preparing study material, video lectures, study notes & online tests by analyzing the last 10 years' exam papers & NCERT books with the best teachers across India.

“Rural education in India has been the prime focus of the government. Vidyakul, our thirty-seventh portfolio company, is the largest player focused on the regional market with a huge content bank of over 70,000 video lectures covering more than five state boards across Maths and Science. We at JITO Angel Network are proud to be part of Vidyakul and are very confident that founders will lead the company to great heights,” commented Sunil Kumar Singhvi, vice chairman, JITO Angel Network (JIIF.

Within a short span of time, the platform has reached 1 million students across UP, Bihar, MP, Gujarat targeting state board students

Started in 2017, JITO Angel Network is India’s only community-based platform focused on new venture investing. The network, today, has across the globe portfolio with 37 companies and has taken exits and over 18 plus next round investments