5 Yoga Poses That Can Help Release Stress While You Work From Home

April 23, 2021 4 min read

With the lockdown situation arising again, many of us are already stuck at homes. Work from home has become the new normal of 2021. According to a research, 74 percent of women and 80 percent of men live under stress because of overload of work and insufficient rest. Many even lay awake at night due to stress. And to get relief from this stress, people are searching for newer ways like calming teas, sound therapy and spa treatments. However, one of the best ways to beat the stress is not new, but rather an ancient practice: Yoga. Yoga has long been known to be a great antidote to stress. Yoga combines many popular stress-reducing techniques, including exercise and learning to control the breath, clear the mind, and relax the body. As yoga becomes increasingly popular, more and more people are discovering the benefits this ancient practice brings to their stressful lives. Read to know these stress-reducing poses for a healthy life.

Easy Pose (Sukhasana)

Adding a forward bend increases the exhale, leading to the relaxation response.

Sit in Easy Pose, shins crossed with your right shin in front. Come into a slight forward bend. Stay for 5 breaths, then put the other shin in front. Put your hands on the floor, then straighten both legs into a Standing Forward Bend.

Sarvangasana (Shoulder stand)

It is very important for the body to be in inversion, to help with the better circulation of blood throughout the body. It also nourishes your brain with more blood, thereby refreshing your mind from stress.

Lie down on the mat. Bend both the knees and lift the feet, hips and back off the floor. Use your hands to support your back. In the final position, your toes are pointing towards the ceiling and the knees are straight. Stay in this pose for six seconds. Exhale, gently relax.

Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

Not only do forward bends increase the exhalation, helping to relieve stress, they also turn us inward. Plus, with the arms behind the back, we release shoulder tension. This pose also helps to release the hamstrings, which can get bound up when you’re stuck in fight-or-flight mode.

When in Standing Forward Bend, use your front thigh muscles to actively pull your kneecaps up toward your hips. With your fingers interlaced and your arms behind your back, lift your arms any amount away from your back. Hold for 5 breaths, then change the interlace by putting the other index finger on top and stay for another 5 breaths.

Corpse Pose (Savasana) with blocks on head

This variation of Savasana uses blocks on the head: one to steady, and one that is resting on the forehead to calm the mind. Helps to cure insomnia, improves concentration levels, and eases stress and anxiety.

Lie down on your back with your legs straight, heels slightly apart. Wiggle around until you’re comfortable, then take your arms alongside your torso with your palms facing up. If you’ve never done this before, you must try the blocks on your head to understand the depth of solace and relaxation that they bring.

Child’s Pose (Balasana)

The Child’s Pose involves getting into a resting posture, which calms the mind and reduces stress. It benefits your lymphatic and nervous systems.

Kneel on the mat with your legs together, and sit on your heels. Bend forward until your chest rests on the thighs and your forehead touches the floor. Bring forward your shoulders and place your hands in a resting position next to the feet, with palms facing the roof. Hold the position for about five seconds.

Pro-tip- We spoke to Subodh Tiwari, CEO Kaivalyadhama, which is one of the oldest institutes of scientific research rooted deep to traditions of yoga. He suggests “Regular practice of Bhramari pranayama for ten minutes every day is most beneficial to relieve stress. Our scientific research has shown that practice of Bhramari produces Nitric Oxide which is proven to increase bronchodilation. The continued vibrations created by Bhramari also slow down the breathing and heart rate, thereby helping in relaxing and calming the mind.”