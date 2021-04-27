Telegram Update Brings Features Such As Payments 2.0, Mini Profiles, Scheduled Voice Chats, and More

April 27, 2021 3 min read

Telegram is releasing a serious replace that may convey a ton of recent options to the messaging app. The replace contains options like ‘Payments 2.0′, scheduled voice chats and mini profiles for voice chats, two new Telegram Web apps, replace to Android UI, and enhancements to the pictures and video viewer throughout the app. Telegram has not given any particulars relating to when the replace will likely be rolled out. Also, the corporate has talked about that the replace must be manually downloaded onto Android units.The data relating to the replace to Telegram was detailed on the corporate’s blog. The firm has additionally mentioned that the up to date app won’t be instantly obtainable on the Google Play retailer, citing Google, which instructed the corporate it’s “currently experiencing longer than usual review times due to adjusted work schedules”. Those impatient for the newest model of Telegram on Android, can as a substitute navigate to Telegram’s official website to sideload the newest model of the app manually. However, iOS customers will have the ability to update the app by way of the App Store. Additionally, the Android app has obtained new animations when opening the aspect menu or swiping again to the chat checklist from a chat.One of the most important options on this replace is the introduction of Payments 2.0. This characteristic will permit Telegram customers to make funds to retailers utilizing bank cards. The firm says it takes no fee for this service nor does it retailer any details about the customers. It additionally lets consumers add suggestions for supply, and so on., and funds will be made by way of any Telegram app — even the Web apps. It has created a demo channel in order that customers can expertise the characteristic beforehand. Also, there’s a Payments Manual that lists all of the important data for the funds characteristic.Telegram’s Voice Chats 2.Zero has obtained a brand new characteristic that lets hosts and admins schedule a voice chat and a countdown will seem on the prime of the display. At the tip of the countdown, hosts will nonetheless must manually begin the voice chat. Listeners can choose to obtain a notification on the finish of the timer as a substitute of ready for it within the chat. Alongside, customers can simply set their Mini Profile by choosing their profile footage and bios with out leaving the voice chat.As we noticed, Telegram not too long ago quietly launched two new Web apps — WebOkay and WebZ. Now formally introduced by the corporate, the brand new apps have options like Dark Mode, animated stickers, chat folders, funds, and extra. Alongside, the chat app has additionally improved the media viewer throughout the app. Telegram now lets customers broaden and zoom into media immediately from the chat with out having to open it within the media viewer. iOS customers can now quick ahead or rewind movies by clicking on + or – buttons to skip 15 seconds. Android customers, then again, can press and maintain on both aspect of the display to do the identical. Alternatively, customers can double faucet to leap 10 seconds in both path.