MyDentalPlan Raises $700,000 In Seed Funding From Safe Planet Medicare

Bengaluru-based IT-enabled healthcare company, MyDentalPlan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, announced to have recently secured a Seed funding of $700,000 from Safe Planet Medicare LLP. The platform is now planning to foray into the retail business.

The funding will help the company realize the significant marketing push and make a momentous shift in the oral healthcare space.

Started in February 2015, MyDentalPlan is a matured startup founded by three dentists Dr. Mohender Narula, Dr. Anand Krishna, and Dr. Girish Rao.

The company aims to proactively streamline the dental experience in India by bringing them at par with the dental services around the globe. Ushering in the era of IT-enabled healthcare in the Indian dental space, the company has made a mark for itself by providing excellent standardized services to its customers at affordable costs.

"MyDentalPlan has been committed to bringing in a culture of preventive oral care in India. This funding will give a much-needed fillip to the company in realizing the vision of the company. Having started this venture as boot-strapped, we are highly fortunate to have support from such good seed-stage investors in India. We hope to continue bringing smiles on millions of faces," said Dr. Mohender Narula, founder, and chairman MyDentalPlan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

MyDentalPlan aggregates dental service providers and dentists through a system of detailed audits and checks. The company has seen dramatic growth in the past few years and has enrolled more than 3,500 verified dentists in 1,000 plus audited clinics to offer the best dental care and is currently present in over 150 cities in India and has been clocking twofold growth year-on-year. The startup is now charting the next phase of growth and will be using this funding to increase its market penetration, enhance its services and improve the dental health of millions of Indians.

“Poor oral health is often a lifestyle disorder. With MyDentalPlan we want to bring dental healthcare as more of a mainstream topic. Now more than ever, consumers value transparency and quality service. Right from the start, MyDentalPlan through its customer-centric approach looked at plugging in the lacunas in the Indian dental space. The strong support from our investors validates the important value our service brings to people and we will be using these funds to fuel in the next phase of growth,” added Harminder Singh Multani, chief executive officer, MyDentalPlan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

MyDentalPlan strives to be a household name in the dental space and is formulating plans to expand its footprint to 5,000 more clinics by 2021. During the same period, the company has chalked out plans to increase its presence to 250 cities.

Today, the company works with many well-known brands in India to include Aditya Birla group, Religare, Cisco, Medi Assist, IBM, Infosys, Sabre Tech, UHC, and many more.