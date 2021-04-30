InterviewVector Raises Seed Funding From Titan Capital, First Cheque And Angels

April 30, 2021 3 min read

Interview-as-a-service (IaaS) platform InterviewVector (IV)—for on-demand technical interviewing panels—has raised an undisclosed amount of Seed funding led by Titan Capital and saw participation from First Cheque, Haresh Chawla, Vijay Aggarwal, Varun Alagh and others.

The funds will be used to double down on building tech capabilities on the platform and investing in hiring across technology and business roles to establish a deeper foothold across India.

"We feel privileged to have been backed by top leaders of the industry who has shown immense trust in us and InterviewVector. With the support of industry veterans, we feel that we can take the venture to new heights. The funds received shall be used to strengthen our team and build the technology capabilities and serve our customers in a better way,” said Sachin Mittal, founder and chief executive officer, InterviewVector.

InterviewVector founded in 2020 during the pandemic by the sibling duo Aashish Mittal and Sachin Mittal to solve the problem faced by taking an interview in an organization. Companies spend millions of dollars in cash and time to hire the right tech talent. Their platform connects organizations to on-demand pre-vetted interviewing panels which provide better flexibility and scale to schedule interviews. It offers the best candidate interview experience, bias-free fresh external perspective for hiring while maintaining accuracy and efficiency.

“InterviewVector is uniquely positioned to address a painful problem in the market - Hiring engineers without having to spend hours on shortlisting and interviewing quality candidates. InterviewVector is disrupting the entire hiring process and we are confident it will emerge as a winner in this space,” shared Kushal Bhagia, chief executive officer, First Cheque.

InterviewVector’s vision is to build a global platform to solve the hiring challenges faced by startups and enterprises alike from end-to-end. The platform is already on the track to hit 1 mil USD ARR within the next couple of months.

“We can clearly see tech teams of almost all companies wasting their precious time in filtering CVs and shortlisting candidates for final round interview. Interviewvector is solving this by creating a pool of tech experts doing this filtration for these tech companies at a minimal cost and saving time of tech teams who are generally very busy in building innovative products and always overburdened. Founders and brothers too, Aashish and Sachin are perfectly positioned to solve this in coming years. We at Titan are very proud of this investment,” added Bipin Shah, partner, Titan Capital.

Currently, the platform has partnered with BharatPe, MindTickle, Trell, Syfe, PagarBook, IndiaGold and over 50 startups.