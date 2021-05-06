News and Trends

Bill Gates Transfers $2.4 Billion Worth of Stock to Melinda Amid Divorce

The couple are also expected to divide their assets according to a separation contract they agreed upon.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

In the wake of their pending divorce, Bill Gates has transferred $2.4 billion worth of stocks to Melinda, according to SEC filings

The filings show that, through his holding company Cascade Investment, Gates transferred a 4.7% stake of Mexican soft-drink bottler Coca-Cola Femsa, a 6.7% stake of Mexican broadcasting network Televisa, a 1.9% stake of Canada National Railway and a 3.7% stake of U.S. automotive retailer AutoNation to Melinda.

According to Business Insider, Melinda's stakes in Coca-Cola Femsa and Televisa now place her among the top shareholders of two of Mexico's largest companies. Cascade still has a 12.3% stake of Canada National Railway and 19.2% stake of AutoNation. 

Related: Bill and Melinda Gates Are Divorcing After More Than 25 Years of Marriage

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the Gates would divide their assets according to a separation contract as the two had not signed a prenuptial agreement. According to the divorce filings, the two have agreed to divide their real estate property, personal property, debts and liabilities. 

"This marriage is irretrievably broken," Melinda wrote in her request for a divorce. "We ask the court to dissolve our marriage and find that our marital community ended on the date stated in our separation contract."

The two, who share three children together, announced their divorce on Monday, following 27 years of marriage. 

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," a statement from the couple read. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

The Gates' divorce comes two years following another high-profile divorce between Amazon's Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott. As a result of their separation, Scott became the third wealthiest woman in the world at the time, with a net worth of $35 billion.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Save on an annual Entrepreneur Insider membership through 5/8/21. For just $49/yr $39/yr, you’ll enjoy exclusive access to:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

A Chinese Rocket Is Expected to Fall Back to Earth, But No One Knows Where the Debris Will Land

News and Trends

A Florida Teen and Her Mother Were Charged With Rigging a Homecoming Queen Election. Now, the Teen Could Face Up to 16 Years in Prison.

News and Trends

Trillions of Cicadas Are About to Wreak Havoc in the U.S.