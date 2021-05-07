Google Asks App Developers To Share Type Of Data Collected From Users

May 7, 2021 2 min read

In a bid to bring transparency to Android users, Google has pre-announced a safety section in Google Playstore that will enable app users to know what data app stores, whether the data is secured or not and additional details that impact privacy and security.

Surely this announcement comes at a time when other two technology giants Apple and Facebook are at war after the former last year announced that it will roll out an update in its iOS devices that will let users know if an app is tracking them over websites and apps. Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook which relies on targeted ads has publicly expressed dejection towards this update.

In a blog post posted Suzanne Frey, vice-president of Product, Android Security and Privacy, the platform announced that in addition to the data an app collects or shares, Google will be introducing new elements to highlight whether the app has security practices, like data encryption ; The app follows Google’s Families policy; The app needs this data to function or if users have choice in sharing it; the app’s safety section is verified by an independent third-party and whether the app enables users to request data deletion if they decide to uninstall.

Google Play will ask thousands of app developers to share the type of data it is storing, for instance, location, contacts, personal information, and how the data is used such as in app functionality and personalization.

Similar to app details like screenshots and descriptions, developers are responsible for the information disclosed in their section.

Google Play will introduce a policy that requires developers to provide accurate information.

“If we find that a developer has misrepresented the data they’ve provided and is in violation of the policy, we will require the developer to fix it. Apps that don’t become compliant will be subject to policy enforcement,” the blog further read.

Google further stated by this summer, it will share the new policy requirements and resources, including detailed guidance on app privacy policies. Starting Q2 2022, new app submissions and app updates must include this information.