Save More Than $2,500 on a Five-Night Maldives Vacation for Two at TravelZoo

May 24, 2021

With the Covid-19 pandemic coming to an end, overworked professionals have one thing on our minds: that next getaway. And when it comes to destination , there are few places more luxurious than Maldives — a small archipelagic nation comprising almost 1,200 islands sprinkled throughout the Indian Ocean. Because it’s one of the most picturesque locations in the world, it’s also typically one of the most expensive to visit.

For a limited time, however, you and a loved one can travel to the country’s South Palm Resort in Addu City for just $499 total over at TravelZoo. In addition to five nights in a 700-square foot beach villa, that low price will get free breakfast and access to a 2-hour open bar each day. And you’re willing to spend $1,000 more, you can chow down on all three meals — breakfast, lunch, and dinner — and enjoy a domestic flight to Gan from Velana International Airport as well as a 10-minute speedboat transfer to the resort from there. Each villa has an outdoor shower on a private deck with a stunning view of the water.

Step it up to a 750-square foot water villa for $300 more, and you’ll be treated to lavish lodging that overlooks the lagoon, for the ultimate summer escape. Like the base package, you’ll get all the bells and whistles including breakfast and an open bar for $799 and three meals plus the open bar and round trip domestic flights and speedboat transfers for $1,899. To sweeten the deal, the water villa comes with a 24-hour butler service, too, so you can live out your most extravagant dreams to their absolute fullest.

As long as you book prior to December 19, 2023, TravelZoo is flexible on the times you can take off on your trip to Maldives. The vacation is completely refundable, too, in case you don’t end up wanting to go. If you’re at all interested in a once-in-a-lifetime experience at an affordable cost, you should jump on this bargain, risk-free, before it sells out. As of this writing, it’s “almost gone,” according to the site. Seeing as the previously least expensive sunrise villa option is sold out, we suspect the beach villa will be the next to go. Take your next step toward exploring the rest of the world, at a discount, while the offer still applies.

Interested in more deals on highly rated travel destinations? TravelZoo is more than Maldives. From San Francisco to Paris to Waikiki, browse the full selection of vacation packages on sale at TravelZoo.com.