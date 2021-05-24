Travel

Save More Than $2,500 on a Five-Night Maldives Vacation for Two at TravelZoo

The $499 package includes your hotel stay, along with complimentary breakfast and a 2-hour daily open bar.
Next Article
Save More Than $2,500 on a Five-Night Maldives Vacation for Two at TravelZoo
Image credit: TravelZoo

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Entrepreneur Deals
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With the Covid-19 pandemic coming to an end, overworked professionals have one thing on our minds: that next getaway. And when it comes to destination vacations, there are few places more luxurious than Maldives — a small archipelagic nation comprising almost 1,200 islands sprinkled throughout the Indian Ocean. Because it’s one of the most picturesque locations in the world, it’s also typically one of the most expensive to visit. 

For a limited time, however, you and a loved one can travel to the country’s South Palm Resort in Addu City for just $499 total over at TravelZoo. In addition to five nights in a 700-square foot beach villa, that low price will get free breakfast and access to a 2-hour open bar each day. And you’re willing to spend $1,000 more, you can chow down on all three meals — breakfast, lunch, and dinner — and enjoy a domestic flight to Gan from Velana International Airport as well as a 10-minute speedboat transfer to the resort from there. Each villa has an outdoor shower on a private deck with a stunning view of the water. 

Step it up to a 750-square foot water villa for $300 more, and you’ll be treated to lavish lodging that overlooks the lagoon, for the ultimate summer escape. Like the base package, you’ll get all the bells and whistles including breakfast and an open bar for $799 and three meals plus the open bar and round trip domestic flights and speedboat transfers for $1,899. To sweeten the deal, the water villa comes with a 24-hour butler service, too, so you can live out your most extravagant dreams to their absolute fullest. 

As long as you book prior to December 19, 2023, TravelZoo is flexible on the times you can take off on your trip to Maldives. The vacation is completely refundable, too, in case you don’t end up wanting to go. If you’re at all interested in a once-in-a-lifetime experience at an affordable cost, you should jump on this bargain, risk-free, before it sells out. As of this writing, it’s “almost gone,” according to the site. Seeing as the previously least expensive sunrise villa option is sold out, we suspect the beach villa will be the next to go. Take your next step toward exploring the rest of the world, at a discount, while the offer still applies. 

Interested in more deals on highly rated travel destinations? TravelZoo is more than Maldives. From San Francisco to Paris to Waikiki, browse the full selection of vacation packages on sale at TravelZoo.com.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Travel

Travel the World on a Budget with Matt's Flights

Travel

How Earth Day Can Inspire Your Next Big Idea

Travel

Stay Charged and Connected While Traveling with This Adapter for All Your Apple Devices