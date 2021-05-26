Grow Your Business This Summer with These 10 Tools That are on Sale Now

May 26, 2021 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The past year has been tough on small businesses. However, as the economy begins to open up again and we start to return to a "new normal," this summer presents new opportunities for businesses. It's up to you to make sure you're in the best position possible to seize that chance. will help, and we've rounded up ten useful tools that can help your business thrive this summer and beyond.

1. PROOF Notifications

Social proof is a crucial marketing tool for any ecommerce business. With PROOF, you'll get your site's visitors to take action by showing them what actions other visitors are taking. By proving that customers are using and enjoying your products and services, you'll tap into that herd mentality making more customers want to join in.

Get PROOF Notifications for $24.99 (Reg. $99), a savings of 75 percent.

2. StartHost Web Hosting

Web hosting is essential for any web-based business, of course, but it's not cheap. With this deal, however, you'll get lifetime access to reliable and affordable web hosting designed for small businesses. You'll get premium, unlimited SSD cloud web hosting and a resilient and scalable architecture for life.

Get StartHost Web Hosting for $29.99 (Reg. $149), a savings of 80 percent.

3. VDownloader

This award-winning software lets you download videos from YouTube or any other video-sharing website and convert them into any video or audio file format. Whether you want to share an instructional video you made or refer employees to helpful selling resources, VDownloader makes it easy to disseminate information in a way that works for everyone.

Get VDownloader for $29.99 (Reg. $129), a savings of 76 percent.

4. HelloWoofy™ Social Media Management

It's hard enough to stay on top of your personal social media, but your business's too? That's why you need a management tool like HelloWoofy. This AI-powered platform "automagically" creates social media and blog content, recommends hashtags, suggests emojis based on data science, and schedules content as single posts or as part of entire campaigns. It's essentially a social media management bot.

Get HelloWoofy™ for $49 (Reg. $588), a savings of 91 percent.

5. Video Jaguar: Video Marketing Software

Video marketing is booming, and if your business is going to get in on the craze this summer, a tool like Video Jaguar can help. This seamless software gives you more than 900 platform-specific, already-resized video templates for 11 different social media platforms. They're all fully customizable with messaging, branding, calls-to-action, and more for simplified, streamlined video production.

Get Video Jaguar for $49.99 (Reg. $99), a savings of 50 percent.

6. PoweredTemplate

This top-reviewed, royalty-free digital media library offers a huge array of professional, pre-made diagrams, charts, clipart, and templates for all your business needs. From marketing materials to commercial printing, presentations, and more, PoweredTemplate streamlines your workflow with already-made templates. No wonder it's trusted by Fortune 500 companies like Toyota, FedEx, Sony, Oracle, and Pfizer.

Get PoweredTemplate for $49.99 (Reg. $495), a savings of 89 percent.

7. GuinRank SEO Content Optimization AI Tool

Content is king, but only if you know how to write it. GuinRank is an elite toolkit that helps SEO professionals and beginners alike analyze their competitors' keyword content so you can write the most engaging, SEO-competitive content you can. From analysis and ideation to article composition, GuinRank has you covered.

Get GuinRank for $59.99 (Reg. $680), a savings of 91 percent.

8. Sellful - White Label Website Builder & Software

If you consult or manage clients' business needs, Sellful is a simple tool to make your (and their) life easier. With Sellful, you can build anything from simple websites to complex workflows to automate business processes in just a few clicks. Email and social media marketing, payroll and invoicing, online shopping, appointment scheduling, and much more—it's all here and it's all white-labeled.

Get Sellful for $79 (Reg. $840), a savings of 90 percent.

9. Coassemble Learning Management System

As organizations grow, it becomes harder and harder to keep everyone aligned and working in the same way. That's why learning management systems are so valuable; they keep your team working the same way and break down silos to ensure all information is accessible to all. That's exactly what Coassemble can do for your team.

Get Coassemble for $89.99 (Reg. $2,388), a savings of 96 percent.

10. Zuitte 50+ Tools for Entrepreneurs

Sure, you could invest in a bunch of different business products individually, or you could get a complete suite for life for one price. Zuitte is a single suite that offers more than 50 elite business tools. From competitor research and customer analysis to social media automation, Messenger Bots, lead management, and much more, Zuitte is one suite to govern your entire business.

Get Zuitte for $199 (Reg. $9,480), a savings of 97 percent.

Prices subject to change.