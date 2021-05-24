News and Trends

Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity Completes Human Spaceflight

It marks the Richard Branson-founded company's third foray into space and aerospace's first-ever successful launch from New Mexico.
Next Article
Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity Completes Human Spaceflight
Image credit: GENE BLEVINS | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
3 min read

The battle of the billionaires hoping to claim their stake in outer space wages onward.

This past weekend, Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic spaceflight company successfully reached outer space for the third time in its history when it launched the VSS Unity to an altitude of slightly more than 44,000 feet (it was designed to go as high as roughly 50,000). It also marks the first time any aerospace company has launched from New Mexico.

Related: You Can Now Take A Ride In Jeff Bezos' Rocket Ship for $2.8 Million

“Today’s flight showcased the inherent elegance and safety of our spaceflight system, while marking a major step forward for both Virgin Galactic and human spaceflight in New Mexico,” Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic, said in a statement. “We will immediately begin processing the data gained from this successful test flight, and we look forward to sharing news on our next planned milestone.”

The VSS Unity, reached a speed of Mach 3 after being released from its “mothership,” the VSS Eve.

It was a historic flight for pilot-in-command CJ Sturckow who is now the first and only person to fly into space from three different American states.

“I am proud of the team for their hard work and grateful to the people of New Mexico who have been unwavering in their commitment for commercial spaceflight from day one,” Branson said. “Their belief and support have made today’s historic achievement possible.”

The successful flight comes at an ideal time for Virgin Galactic, which hopes to receive a commercial license in order to launch flights for paying customers. There have also been recent reports of Branson selling millions in company stock amid pandemic losses.

“By repeatedly demonstrating high levels of safety, unparalleled customer experience and commercial viability, we will create conditions that will lead to rapid innovation and expansion,” the company added.

As mentioned earlier, commercial space exploration has been a hot topic as of late. Just last week, an online auction opened to the public for a seat on the New Shepard, a spacecraft designed by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company. The current highest bid is a casual $2.8 million.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Former NBA Player Charles Barkley Gives $1,000 to Every Employee In Leeds City Schools Where He Grew Up

News and Trends

Report: 64% of Millennials Have Regrets About Buying Their Current Home

News and Trends

Amazon to Retire Beloved Prime Now Service