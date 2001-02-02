Taking Care Of Customers

The easiest way to answer your customers questions may be through an automatic FAQ system.

February 2, 2001

If you're trying to get a handle on providing quality customer service to your online customers, here's a possible solution that can help you respond to e-mail inquiries, particularly during high-traffic periods.

Askit! Crisis Management Tool can create an interactive FAQ for your site. Your customers are provided with instant answers to their questions, and as you answer their questions, your "support knowledgebase" grows. When a customer can't find an answer to his or her question automatically, the question then goes to a human at your company.

With its "outbound e-mail engine," anyone in your company can then submit an e-mail response to a customer that gets added to the AskIt! knowledgebase to be immediately searchable by subsequent customers.

You can choose Small Business Pro to build your support knowledgebase. The cost for this level of service is $100 per month with a one-time setup fee of $500. You can apply online or call (212) 414-9590 to set up the service.

Within 48 hours, you can add this interactive customer service feature to your site and cut down on the need for constant human response time.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.