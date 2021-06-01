Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition launched in India

June 1, 2021 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Chinese consumer brand, Xiaomi has launched a new Smart TV Mi TV 4A 40 in its popular Mi TV line-up. The company has introduced a Horizon Edition television 40-inch size.

Pricing

The new Mi TV 4A 40 has been priced at ₹23,999 and will go on sale on 2 June at 12 PM. The TV will be available at Flipkart, Xiaomi’s official website, Mi Home as well as other retail outlets.

The new Xiaomi smart TV is divided between the Horizon Edition 32-inch variant and 43-inch variant which are priced at ₹15,999 and ₹25,999, respectively.

Features and specifications

As the name suggests, the new Horizon Edition, comes with a Bezel-less design. In terms of audio, the TV features a 20W DTS-HD sound system. In terms of software, the Mi TV 4A 40 will run on PatchWall built over Android TV.

In terms of specifications, the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition features a 40-inch FHD display with a 93.7% screen to body ratio and 178 degree viewing angle. To offer stunning visuals and true-to-life colours, the VPE technology is installed. Xiaomi also claims to have improved the technology over the years for accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts and better colour reproduction.

It is powered by a 64-bit Amlogic Cortex A53 quad-core CPU paired with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition runs PatchWall with Android TV 9.0. PatchWall offers features such as universal search, kids mode, live TV and sports, smart recommendations, Mi Home for connected devices, and more. It also has access to over 5,000 apps through the Google Play Store, built-in Chromecast, and Assistant.

The TV gets a Vivid Picture Engine that tweaks software and hardware for better visual quality with deeper contrast and more accurate colour calibration.

Other features include Mi Quick Wake which enables the user resume their shows in under 5 seconds.