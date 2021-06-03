If You're Looking for Green Investment, Look No Further Than Graze

June 3, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, it seems like there's a get-rich-quick scheme around every corner. Between the GameStonk saga, the meteoric rise of DogeCoin, and the innovations of NFT investment opportunities like NBA Top Shot, everybody's looking for ways to make money outside of the traditional channels. One of the big reasons why is because venture capitalists have long known the best returns come from early adoption. While it's hard to become an early adopter in the previously mentioned items, you can still invest in emerging companies.

Case in point: Graze, a unique, eco-friendly company that is turning the commercial landscaping industry on its head.

What to know about commercial landscaping.

Believe it or not, commercial landscaping is a $100 billion industry in the U.S. Despite its size, however, it struggles to turn profits due to high labor costs and low margins. Just think about all of the golf courses, parks, and athletic fields that require constant upkeep.

Traditionally, the costs to maintain beautiful public and private landscapes are astronomical for both companies and clients. But Graze is carving out a niche in the market that could revolutionize the industry for the better.

What is Graze?

Graze's newly designed electric, autonomous lawnmowers are built specifically for the commercial landscaping industry. Like a robot vacuum, these completely automatic lawnmowers don't require a human operator. You might think that spells disaster, but thanks to the Graze unit's proprietary machine learning and computer vision tech, it can detect even the smallest objects to avoid obstacles and execute the most optimized, efficient mowing paths. Before it even starts, Graze can map job sites and plan mowing paths. After a successful job, the data collected is applied to further optimize for precision and efficiency in the future.

Better yet, Graze is 100 percent electric and far more affordable for public and private entities than continually hiring a full landscaping crew. Not only will customers save more than 75 percent in fuel costs and produce a smaller carbon footprint, but the industry will save more than 50 percent in labor costs, the company says.

Why invest in Graze?

Direct labor costs about 45 percent of the total revenue generated from commercial lawnmowing. By eliminating half of those labor costs, Graze greatly increases the margins for commercial landscapers and owners of golf courses and private estates alike. It's set to be a major disruptor in this massive industry.

So far, Graze has already attracted nearly $20 million in pre-orders and raised more than $5 million from more than 4,000 investors. Lead investor Wavemaker Partners helped push Blue Bottle and Clutter into household names.

Graze's leadership team includes experience from John Deere, Miso Robotics, Microsoft, and SpaceX, ensuring that Graze's technology will stay on the cutting-edge and continue to innovate the industry to make it more efficient and more environmentally friendly.

Between its financial potential and its carbon footprint reduction, Graze is a win for any investor looking for an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a futuristic company. Right now is your chance to invest, as the current round closes on June 30.

Entrepreneur Media Inc may receive monetary compensation by the issuer, or its agency, for publicizing the offering of the issuer’s securities. Entrepreneur ​and the issuer ​of this offering make no promises, representations, warranties or guarantees that any of the services will result in a profit or will not result in a loss.