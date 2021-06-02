The Necessity Of Women Supporting Women In a Virtual Revolution

June 2, 2021 4 min read

“We can all rise together, we can all win. And we’re sometimes taught in our societies that we have to compete, we have to hold each other back in order for one of us to succeed but ‘that is not true’. We need each other. And all over the world we have to be a team of women and girls who love each other, and value each other and cherish one another. Because if we don’t cherish each other, no one else will. So let’s start there and start working together and find a way that we are going to lift up some other girl in our lives. Maybe it’s a little sister, a neighbour but you can be a mentor today. So do that, do that work now. Get in the habit of that. You all with me?”

I heard these words directly from Michele Obama in 2016 when I was invited along with 50 other bloggers from around the world to attend a press conference for the former first lady’s “Girl Project”, and they have stayed with me ever since. I am certain she specifically chose to address online creators because she herself was aware of where the future was heading.

I myself have over the years begun to find real passion and motivation in focusing on the needs of women through my content and community and so this particular topic of women supporting women in a virtual revolution is one that is very close to my heart.

It is no secret that women supporting women is absolutely critical to our growth and evolution. Not just for women, but the difference it makes to society as a whole. But we don’t spend nearly enough time thinking about ways to extend this initiative into our virtual reality. The truth is, women need equal if not more support online to navigate the complexities of human interaction, from conducting business to building relationships or even surfing social media.

As any woman will tell you, the Internet can be a really dark and often dirty place for us. Whether its unsolicited sexual harassment sliding into our DMs or the deep anxiety and fatigue of swiping through everyone else’s “perfect lives”, women particularly are struggling to maintain their identity and self-worth without constantly looking for virtual validation so they can use technology to their benefit.

And as the global market moves increasingly online, many women entrepreneurs are running their entire businesses virtually. Communities that enable and encourage these women to connect with each other provide opportunities for collaboration and livelihood. And if the pandemic has taught us anything it is this; that our reality is going to become only increasingly virtual.

I am proud to say that I have found and connected with countless women who are deeply committed to raising each other up and being unbelievably kind and empathetic towards one another. I am proud to share that one such place to do so unequivocally is in our newly launched Girl Tribe by MissMalini app (available on iOS and Android). A women’s only community crafted specifically to fulfil all the life needs of women while offering them opportunities, experiences and life skills all in a completely judgement-free space.

I really encourage everyone online today to take some time out to reach out to a women you know and slide into her DMs with a positive affirmation or just check on her health and well-being without expectation or agenda. I especially urge women to do this with each other. We are all citizens of the Internet today and we have to watch out for each other. We are all interlinked now that we live online, let’s make that connection a meaningful one.