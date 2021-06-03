WorldBicycleDay: These 4 Indian Startups Are Reshaping Bicycle Commute

June 3, 2021 3 min read

Over the years, we have seen various modes of commute have come and evolved to help humans travel faster. In most cases, though the travel time was reduced as technology-enabled vehicles to be more efficient and fast, its impact on the environment remained a cause of concern. In all these years, one mode of commute has always remained environmentally friendly and managed to even cut cholesterol that rose after your dinner. Bicycle, a simple mode of commute that moves after you pedal.

On the occasion of World Bicycle day, we look at four Indian startups that are making Indians opt for eco-friendly and healthy mode of commute.

Alpha Vector

Founded in 2015 by Sachin Chopra, Alphavector is trying to redefine the biking experience and claims to introduce Indians to the cycling culture. The startup promises that its products can help to connect with nature and even meet the fitness and lifestyle aspirations of India’s youth.

The startup offers a range of bikes to enhance performance and fun. AlphaVector has even come up with an e-bicycle which is priced at INR 29,999 and requires no license. AlphaVector has also forayed into the global market which is expected to cross $38.6 billion by 2025.

The startup has a presence in over 350 cities and 700+ stores/dealers across India and is backed by Avaana Capital, Titan Capital and Fireside Ventures.

Yulu Bikes

Bengaluru-based rental scooter startup, Yulu Bikes was founded in 2017 by Amit Gupta provides two types of products. Yulu Miracle, which often can be seen in metropolitan cities and used by college students and working professionals, is a e-bike and is designed for urban traffic with a maximum speed of 25km/hr. The other product that the startup offers is a Yulu Move, a smart lock-enabled bicycle that allows one to cover short distances. The bicycle is powered by Bluetooth, GPS and GPRS technologies. The company has over 18,000 vehicles and has a presence in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Bhubaneswar.

The startup last year also raised funding worth INR 30 crore from US-based Rocketship and other existing investors.

Omo Bikes

Established in 2016 by Bhimsha Choudhary and Deepak Chauhan, the startup is trying to make people fall in love with bicycling. The startup manufactures cycles and electric bicycles that claim to match international standards. The Noida-based company claims to produce their range of bicycles keeping in mind Indian roads and traffic conditions. The startup has also undertaken an initiative to plant five trees for every bicycle sold. Most of its bicycles are priced between INR 12,000 - INR 15,000.

Emotorad

Pune-based Emotorad was founded by Rajib Gangobadhay, Kunal Gupta, Aditya Oza and Sumedh Battewar with a belief that electricity will power the future of mobility. The company aims to play a pivotal role in spreading awareness and delivering the right product at a nominal price. The startup initially introduced two types of e-bicycle - EMX and T-Rex which were suited for normal commute and even crushed through uneven terrain. Both the e-bicycle could cover a distance of 45 km and 35 km respectively in a single charge. The rider also has an option to manually pedal the e-bicycle. During the pre-booking in February, last year T-Rex was priced at INR 45,000 and EMX cost INR 55,000.