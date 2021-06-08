SAFCSP Partners With Black Hat Organizers To Launch @Hack Conference In Riyadh To Highlight The Global InfoSec Industry

June 8, 2021 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On November 28-30, 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, @Hack is bringing together the world’s most prominent hackers and trainers to explore breakthrough issues, trainings and trends within the information security community.

The event is organized by the Saudi Federation of Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), which is behind some of KSA’s prominent high-tech bootcamps and events, and in association with Informa Tech, the organizers of the renowned cybersecurity networking event series Black Hat. Bringing their global experience and industry know-how, @Hack is set to occur at the Riyadh Front Expo Centre, in a partnership with national telecoms operator STC.

The premier event is held in support of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and SAFCSP’s mission to make one in every 100 Saudi citizens a programmer to advance the Kingdom’s distinction in the tech industry.

The three-day conference will have in-depth, hands-on technical courses on topics ranging from offensive security, to the latest techniques in penetration testing, infrastructure hacking, mobile application security, analyzing automotive electrical systems, and more.

@Hack will feature 250 cutting-edge brands, including 40 promising startups, in its Innovation City exhibition hall. The event will feature an Executive Summit to bring together leading Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) to look into the Middle East’s cybersecurity needs, including security guru and cybersecurity author Bruce Schneier. More than 250 leading infosec experts and hackers will showcase advanced research, new vulnerabilities, open-source tools and more. It has an impressive list of speakers, including former US marine and ethical hacker Bryan Seely, known as the only person to wiretap the US Security Service and FBI; Hector Monsegur, controversial hacker and former head of the Anonymous hacking group; Chris Tarbell, former FBI special agent who caught Black Hat hacker Monsegur; Shira Rubinoff, cybersecurity and blockchain advisor, who serves as President of Prime Tech Partners and SecureMySocial; Jaya Baloo, CISO at Avast; and Olivera Zatezalo, CSO at Huawei Canada.

The event will put various issues in the spotlight, including applied security, cryptography, data forensics, internet of things, mobility, and web app security, among others. The @Hack Arsenal will present programming experts who will highlight data security vulnerabilities in common software and platforms via live hacking demonstrations.

As part of the conference, @Hack is the official Middle East facilitator and distributor for Offensive Security, a leading cybersecurity training partner with clients such as the US Armed Forces, Microsoft, Amazon and IBM. The instructors will be amongst the 50 Black Hat approved trainers to run a training series in the lead up to the event, set to take place from November 23-27, 2021. The series will offer advanced tutorials for all levels of hackers over a series of 20 courses, with supporting partners NotSoSecure, Orange Cyberdefense and We45.

Source: @Hack

Set to be a leading and forward-thinking cybersecurity event, SAFCSP Chairman Faisal Khamisi commented, “Cybersecurity is one of the fastest growing markets in Saudi Arabia and @Hack will create a social movement unleashing our boundless potential and ambitions, helping to inspire a technological golden era.”

Annabelle Mander, Portfolio Director, Informa Tech commended the event’s promising outlook, saying: “The scale and plan for @Hack is enormous and shows just how serious Saudi Arabia is in becoming a global tech hub with an events sector that attracts business tourists from all over the world.”

Related: Why Startups Should Consider A Cyber Resilience Strategy