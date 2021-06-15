5 Ways to Travel the World and Work Remotely From 5-Star Hotels, Luxury Resorts and Vacation Homes This Year

June 15, 2021 5 min read

After a year of staying close to home, Americans are ready to again. According to an April Tripadvisor report, 67% of Americans are planning to travel this summer, up 17% from the spring. And of those travelers, 53% are spending more money on trips, and they’re vacationing for longer, with 29% getting away for a week or longer and 28% taking a 10-day trip.

With school out for the summer across most of the U.S. and vaccination rates on the rise, now is the perfect time to plan an extended getaway and take advantage of remote-work policies while they’re still around. Renting a house or booking a hotel is always an option, but if you think outside the box, there are ways to turn a week-long vacation into something more. Below, find five unique ways to work remotely from luxury hotels, resorts and homes around the world.

Work from Hyatt

Global hospitality company Hyatt is tapping into its network of hundreds of properties worldwide to offer Work from Hyatt packages at more than 100 hotels and resorts. Head to the mountains for a stay at Grand Hyatt Vail, or go even further afield to Maui or Playa del Carmen. When you book an extended stay of five-plus nights through Work from Hyatt, it includes a separate workspace, discounted laundry services, complimentary parking and WiFi and a daily food and beverage credit. Or go even bigger with Hyatt’s The Great Relocate package, which includes housekeeping, gym access, board meeting rooms and IT support for guests who book a stay of more than 29 nights.

Mint Pass

Image credit: Mint House

Billed as an “annual membership for the digital nomad,” the $250-a-year Mint Pass might be the perfect option for who don’t want to stay in one place for too long — or are looking into relocating to a new city. It was created by Mint House, a hospitality company that offers “luxury hotels designed like houses” in cities like Austin, Miami, Nashville and Denver. Think: large suites or apartments with plenty of living space, rooftop pools, luxury amenities and a digital concierge who will pre-stock your space with groceries if you’d like. Mint Pass gives you access to the 20-plus Mint House properties across the U.S. with discounted rates, flexible cancellation policies and other perks.

Oasis Passport

Designed for true adventurers, Oasis Passport lets travelers pay a flat monthly rate to move freely between the Oasis collection of vacation homes and rentals around the world. Rates start at $1,625 a month for studios or one-bedrooms in “tier 1” markets like Bogota, Buenos Aires and Mexico City and range up to $3,975 a month for two-bedroom homes in “tier 3” markets like Paris, London, Rome, Austin, Miami and Denver (but you have to sign up before July 31 to lock in those rates). Travelers choose between 10-50 rental homes in these markets, and the monthly fee includes weekly housekeeping, WiFi, utilities and concierge support.

Inspirato Pass

Image credit: Inspirato

If you’re not on a strict budget, the highest-end subscription travel service on the market, Inspirato Pass, might be right for you. Available for a $2,500 initiation fee and $2,500 per month thereafter, the pass gives you access to Inspirato homes, hotels and resorts across the U.S. and around the world. Use the pass to take vacations more often, or take a few months off to travel full-time — as long as you have a sense of adventure and don’t mind not knowing where your next destination will be. Inspirato Pass’ value comes from the types of properties it has in its network. You don’t pay a nightly rate, just the subscription fee. For example: Inspirato Pass currently has a trip to Cape Cod’s luxurious Chatham Bars Inn available for the last weekend in July — one of the most popular times of year. The listed price for the room is nearly $3,000, so even if you only take that trip in July, the pass pays for itself. Or head to The Little Nell in Aspen and stay in a room with mountain views for three nights August 16-19 — a trip that would cost more than $7,000 if booked through the hotel.

Love Home Swap

Looking to escape from your home for a few weeks but want to keep costs low? Love Home Swap could help you fulfill your dream of recreating The Holiday without breaking the budget. You pay a monthly subscription that ranges anywhere from $11-$15 per month (and there’s a free trial period), then you can browse houses around the world and reach out to their owners about setting up a home swap. If the owner’s not interested in trading homes, you can also do what’s called a “points swap.” You earn points by hosting people at your home, then you can spend them to stay in other properties. The platform has plenty of properties in the U.S., in addition to homes in Portugal, London, Paris and more that are perfect for adventurers.

