Internet Rips Into Airbnb for High Prices, Hidden Fees: 'These Prices Are Ludicrous' The company's shares have dropped nearly 40% since February.

By Emily Rella Edited by Jessica Thomas

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

SOPA Images | Getty Images

The internet buzz around Airbnb reached a fever pitch this week — and not for outstanding hospitality.

Disgruntled customers and users of the peer-to-peer hosting platform took to Twitter this week to share their grievances with the app's price hikes, hidden fees and less-than-stellar accommodation conditions.

"These prices are ludicrous!" One user wrote.

Another attached a receipt from a stay that showed an extra $180 cleaning fee, $150 service fee and $104 in taxes that resulted in additional fees that were equal to nearly one full night in the rental.

Related: Airbnb Renter Finds 'Haunted' Abandoned Shopping Mall Beneath Her Unit

"Most hosts pay a service fee of 3%, but Airbnb Plus hosts, hosts with listings in Italy, and hosts who use Super Strict cancellation policies may pay more," the company's policy states. "This fee is calculated from the booking subtotal (the nightly rate plus cleaning fee and additional guest fee, if applicable, but excluding Airbnb fees and taxes) and is automatically deducted from the host payout."

Still, customers are not having it with the exorbitant prices.

"The hosts rules are outrageous and they try to squeeze every dollar out of you by any means it's pointless," one Twitter user said.

Related: Avoid These 3 Overvalued Gig Economy Stocks

The company's shares have dropped nearly 40% since February, trading at around $138 as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Airbnb shareholders were able to sell shares for the first time since the company's December 2020 IPO debut on Monday, which saw the company drop 6% in one day.

In a world where social media rules and "cancel culture" remains a harsh reality, a bad reputation on the internet can quickly result in a tangible loss of profit or valuation.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, however, is confident that with vaccinations becoming widespread and many people returning to traveling, that the company will not only rebound, but prosper.

"We are going to see a recovery of urban travel and a recovery of cross border," he said. "This has been our bread and butter before the pandemic, and I think those are significant tailwinds for us."

Related: Hilton, Marriott, Airbnb and more companies to invest $2.5 billion in tourism in Mexico
Emily Rella

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

'My Brain Thrives on Variety': His Side Hustle Inspired By 'The 4-Hour Workweek' Led to $600,000 in 16 Months

Mark Hellweg, 42, knows what it takes to start a business "with a fraction of the capital."

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

The Free AI Tool That Will 3x Your Sales

Stop guessing in marketing! Unlock Google AI Studio as your free 24/7 consultant. Discover a five-step framework to boost email, landing pages and sales.

By Ben Angel
Growing a Business

An Investor Doubted Me and My Business Because I'm a Working Dad — Here's Why You Don't Have to Sacrifice Work or Your Family.

Prioritizing business should never mean ignoring family. Entrepreneurs who give themselves to both will quickly find that success in the one feeds success in the other.

By Levi King
Business News

Firefox Would Like to Remind Everyone It Exists and 'Isn't Backed By a Billionaire'

The web browser's social team is plugged in.

By Erin Davis